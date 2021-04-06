Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 6, 2021)

By Team YS|6th Apr 2021
YourStory presents this daily roundup of the latest startup news and updates from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Paytm reaches 15M monthly users mark on Mini App Store

Fintech major Paytm on Monday said over 600 apps have been featured on its Mini App Store with more than 15 million monthly users coming to the platform. In October last year, Paytm had unveiled its Android Mini App Store to support Indian developers after its tussle with tech giant, Google. Some of the big brands that had gone live recently include Park+, BB Instant, Vedantu, Apollo Pharmacy and Ferns n Petals among others.

MSD becomes shareholder in F&B startup that launches helicopter shot-inspired chocolates

Budding cricketers are not the only ones getting inspired by Mahendra Singh Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot as it has now become the inspiration for artisanal chocolates launched on Tuesday by food and beverage startup 7InkBrews, where the former India captain is also a shareholder. The company based out of Mumbai is founded by Mohit Bhagchandani and co-founded by Adil Mistry and Kunal Patel.

PlayShifu raises $17M in Series B led by Inventus Capital India (Funding)

Augmented reality technology startup PlayShifu on Tuesday raised Series B funding of $17 million from Inventus Capital India with Inﬂexor Ventures joining as a new investor. Existing investors Chiratae Ventures and Bharat Innovation Fund also participated in this round. The announcement preceded the launch plan of eight new products in 2021, the company stated.

PlayShifu product - Shifu Plugo
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] CRED joins unicorn club with $2.2B valuation after raising $215M in Series D round

Dhoni becomes shareholder in F&B startup that launches helicopter shot-inspired chocolates

This fabric ecommerce startup offers customised designs in small quantities

Meesho turns unicorn, Swiggy raises mega round

Daily Capsule
Meesho turns unicorn, Swiggy raises mega round
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] CRED joins unicorn club with $2.2B valuation after raising $215M in Series D round

Aditya Birla Group fosters outside-in innovation with the BizLabs program

[Funding alert] Lendingkart's NBFC unit raises $15M in debt

Flipkart, Mahindra Logistics join hands to accelerate adoption of EVs in last-mile delivery

IIM Calcutta Alumni Association Mumbai launches Clarion Call 4.0 to promote entrepreneurship and innovation; invites startups across the country to compete

Crackdown on frauds, lesser tax evasion & higher scalability: How e-Invoicing can help businesses boost their growth journey