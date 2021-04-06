Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 6, 2021)

Fintech major Paytm on Monday said over 600 apps have been featured on its Mini App Store with more than 15 million monthly users coming to the platform. In October last year, Paytm had unveiled its Android Mini App Store to support Indian developers after its tussle with tech giant, Google. Some of the big brands that had gone live recently include Park+, BB Instant, Vedantu, Apollo Pharmacy and Ferns n Petals among others.

Budding cricketers are not the only ones getting inspired by Mahendra Singh Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot as it has now become the inspiration for artisanal chocolates launched on Tuesday by food and beverage startup 7InkBrews, where the former India captain is also a shareholder. The company based out of Mumbai is founded by Mohit Bhagchandani and co-founded by Adil Mistry and Kunal Patel.

Augmented reality technology startup PlayShifu on Tuesday raised Series B funding of $17 million from Inventus Capital India with Inﬂexor Ventures joining as a new investor. Existing investors Chiratae Ventures and Bharat Innovation Fund also participated in this round. The announcement preceded the launch plan of eight new products in 2021, the company stated.