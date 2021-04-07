[Funding alert] SuperBottoms raises $2M in Series A funding from Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners

By Vishal Krishna|7th Apr 2021
The funding will be used to spread awareness around the concept of cloth diapering to a larger audience base, said the founder of SuperBottoms.
Eco-friendly baby products startup SuperBottoms, known for its reusable cloth diapers for babies, has raised $2 million in Series A funding from Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners. 

Pallavi Utagi, Founder, SuperBottoms, said, "It’s the unstinted support of the parent community that underlies our organic growth into a trustworthy, safe, better-for-you brand for children."

She added that the funding raised will be used to spread awareness around the concept of cloth diapering to a larger audience base.


"The team at SuperBottoms is truly excited in partnering Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners in our journey to expand and build a strong child-oriented brand," said Pallavi.

Ash Lilani, Managing Partner, Saama Capital said, "There is a clear consumer shift towards better-for-you, high quality products across verticals. This marks our second investment in the sector after The Moms Co., a leading player in the mom & baby personal care space. At Saama Capital, we believe there is unmet demand in the baby care segment.” 

The startup raised its first external capital of Rs 1.6 crore in November 2018, in a round led by Titan Capital, investment office of Snapdeal founders, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal with Venture Catalysts also participating in that round. DSG Consumer Partners backed SuperBottoms in the Pre-Series A round raised in Jan 2020.  

 

"Cloth diaper penetration in India is expected to reach global levels due to the preference of Indians for cloth nappies. SuperBottoms being the market leader is well poised to lead the same. Pallavi and her team have created a brand with a very loyal following and exceptional user engagement metrics. We are bullish on the underserved baby care segment in the country," Deepak I. Shahdadpuri, Managing Director of DSG Consumer Partners


Run by a core team of mothers, the startup sells reusable cloth diapers that are gentle on the baby’s skin and the environment.


With its products tested and certified under the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act, 2008 (CPSIA) of US, SuperBottoms sells 30,000+ diapers each month primary through its own website and other leading ecommerce platforms. 


Bipin Shah, Partner, Titan Capital, said, "SuperBottoms has carved a unique forte in the baby care space in India. We identified this early on, in 2018, as seed investors. Pallavi and Salil are fantastic founders who have demonstrated sustainable growth at SuperBottoms."

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

