Link claiming to change WhatsApp in Pink is a virus, can hack mobile phone: Cyber experts

Cyber experts have warned users from falling into the prey of a virus link, which claims to turn WhatsApp in pink colour and comes with new features.

According to cyber security experts, clicking on the link claiming to be an official update from WhatsApp will hack users phone and they may lose access to their WhatsApp.

"Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of #WhatsappPink. Complete access to your phone will be lost," cyber =security expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia posted on social media platforms.

Several WhatsApp users were seen sharing the malicious link.

Cyber intelligence firm Voyager Infosec director Jiten Jain said that users are strictly advised never to install any APK or mobile app other than those available on the official App store of Google or Apple.

"Such malicious apps can be used to compromise your phone and steal personal data like photos, sms, contacts, etc. Keyboard-based malwares can be used to track everything you type. It can be used to capture and steal banking passwords. The current case of Pink WhatsApp or WhatsApp Gold is also a case of malware impersonating as fake WhatsApp feature apps," Jain said.

When contacted, WhatsApp said, "Anyone can get an unusual, uncharacteristic, or suspicious message on any service, including email, and anytime that happens we strongly encourage everyone to use caution before responding or engaging. On WhatsApp in particular, we also recommend that people use the tools that we provide within the app to send us a report, report a contact, or block contact.

In another development, competition regulator CCI told the Delhi High Court that the new privacy policy of WhatsApp would lead to excessive data collection, and "stalking" of consumers for targeted advertising to bring in more users and is, therefore, an alleged abuse of dominant position.

