Zomato rolls out home-style meals for people battling poor health

A separate tab on the app will include a selection of food options, including khichdi, soups, rajma chawal, and other Indian staples from partner restaurants for people in poor health, Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal said in a post on microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday.

“Over the last few days, one of the most-requested features on Zomato has been a selection of home-style food for people battling poor health. We just launched home style mini-menus along with thousands of restaurants across the country. #RestaurantsAgainstCOVID,” he said.

Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO, Zomato

“For everyone whose parents are struggling with health, cannot cook, or have no help – please order for them, or even better, teach them how to use the Zomato app,” Goyal added.

For now, the feature will be visible in locations, covering about 85 percent of Zomato’s order volume. “We are adding more such mini-menus to existing and new locations on a war footing. To all our restaurant partners who were quick to respond and do this with us, a big thank you,” he said.

This is the second feature the Gurugram-based foodtech unicorn has introduced to help people facing health issues amidst the raging second COVID-19 wave hit India.





Last week, Zomato had rolled out a 'priority delivery' option for its users affected by COVID-19 and related emergencies, which will allow them to get food deliveries on priority. The feature will allow customers to mark the *This order is related to COVID-19 emergency* option during checkout. Zomato had also asked its users to treat this feature “like an ambulance" and not misuse it.





Several restaurant partners have pledged to prioritise these orders. These orders also get dedicated customer support in case of queries, Zomato said last week.