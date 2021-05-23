The 'common' citizens who have become India's COVID-19 heroes

Good morning!

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenging time for many. But in this moment of despair, the common Indian people are coming forward to help, becoming India’s COVID-19 heroes.

One such humanitarian is George Rakesh Babu, whose Good Samaritans Trust procures groceries and other essentials like N95 masks, clothes, and other things, and distributes them to the migrant workers and other underprivileged people across Hyderabad, and some places in Odisha.

The Trust aims to rescue the destitute and the homeless, and provide them with lifetime healthcare, or help them reunite with their families.

George Rakesh Babu

Many entrepreneurs have also joined hands to help people source essential resources. Led by Sagar Daryani (Founder, Wow! Momo), Pulak Chamaria (Owner, Infinity Group), Aditya Ladsaria (Founder, Chai Break), and Amit Saraogi (Managing Director, Anmol Feeds), Entrepreneurs of Kolkata (EOK) is facilitating COVID-19 care facilities in and around Kolkata.

It aims to set up over 500 HDU/isolation beds and is also procuring oxygen concentrators, ventilators, BiPAP machines, and other medical devices.

The lockdowns have also led to a rise in cases of malnourishment among the poor. One organisation that is ensuring nutritious food for the poor is Gurugram-based Rasoi on Wheels run by Atul Kapur, Manika Badhwar and Ashim Badhwar.

During the first wave, the NGO distributed close to 20,000 meals every day to those in need, especially migrant workers travelling back to their hometowns. They have also set up a 100-bed isolation facility for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who are less critical.

The Interview

E-invoicing has been in the news for the past few months, especially after the government made it mandatory for businesses with a turnover of more than Rs 50 crore. However, it is often misunderstood.

K Raghu, Former President, ICAI; Kanishka Agiwal, Head - Service Lines, India/South Asia, AWS; and Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax decode the journey of e-invoicing in India.

Editor’s Pick: The story of PP Jewellers

Began as a small store in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar, PP Jewellers has established itself as a sought-after brand.

Initially making only silver jewellery, the brand gradually moved to gold, diamond, platinum, and now even polki. It also sells several kinds of jewellery and articles like dinner sets. Read more.

Pawan Gupta, Founder, PP Jewellers

Startup Spotlight

D2C startup GIVA offers authentic silver jewellery

Ishendra Agarwal observed that most of the top brands offered fine gold jewellery and at a steep price point.

GIVA offers authentic yet affordable silver jewellery without compromising on quality. The startup has raised $675,000 across various seed rounds from various investors, including India Quotient, Snapdeal’s Kunal Bahl, and ShareChat Co-founder Ankush Sachdeva. Read more.

News & Updates

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has said the central government has agreed to its demand of priority vaccination for drivers operating tankers with liquid medical oxygen amid the pandemic.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that an Oxygen Express train piloted by an all-female crew arrived in Bengaluru with 120 metric tonnes of medical oxygen from Jamshedpur.

Technology firm Honeywell said it will be setting up COVID-19 care centres and critical care facilities across five states. Honeywell will be donating 1,000 oxygen concentrators, 50 ventilators, 10,000 N95 respirators, and 2,500 PPE kits to various hospitals.

State-owned power giant NTPC said it has helped over 150 villages in and around Mouda tehsil in Maharashtra to overcome the water crisis through groundwater rejuvenation.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“EOK, and all those associated with this initiative, are dedicated to helping India and our fellow countrymen at this hour of need. We want to use our connections and strengths in the best way possible to flatten the curve.”

— Amit Saraogi, Managing Director, Anmol Feeds

