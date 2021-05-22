NTPC Mouda helps 150 villages overcome water crisis

State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday said it has helped over 150 villages in and around Mouda tehsil in Maharashtra to overcome the water crisis through groundwater rejuvenation.

"NTPC under Ministry of Power in Mouda, Maharashtra has helped over 150 villages in and around its operational area to overcome water crisis through groundwater rejuvenation project," a power ministry statement said.

As part of its CSR initiative, the NTPC Mouda (project) is supporting the Jalyukta Shivar Yojana project, which has successfully managed to turn Mouda into a water-surplus tehsil.

This project was carried out by the Maharashtra wing of 'Art of Living' along with aid from a few other organisations and the state government.

Earlier, Mouda was one of the most water-deficient tehsils in Nagpur.

The project, which started in 2017, has covered more than 200 km in Mouda, Hingna, and Kamptee tehsils.

A child trying to drink water from a tap in India (representational image)

In the last four years, over 150 villages have benefited from it. NTPC Mouda had contributed Rs 78 lakh for fuel charges of machinery and equipment involved. For a similar rejuvenation project of 5 ponds over an area of 1000 acres, an amount of Rs 1 crore is also being provided by NTPC Mouda.

Hari Prasad Joshi, Group General Manager (NTPC Mouda), said, We are committed to the development of the nearby community and NTPC Mouda will ensure that it plays its part in doing so."

The 'trap the rain where it falls' technique involves the creation of ponds and nullahs throughout the stretch of the river so that rainwater can be held for a long period.

Earlier, the rainwater would run off the ground, but now the water gets sufficient time to percolate deep into the ground. This has led to a massive increase in groundwater levels.

Until a couple of years ago, the farmers in this area were struggling to get water for crops such as paddy, wheat and chilly during the pre-harvesting seasons.

Now, the stored rainwater has come to their rescue and provided a new lease of life to their crops and income levels.