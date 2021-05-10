Razorpay, Paytm help NGOs raise funds for COVID-19 relief

Bengaluru-based fintech unicorn Razorpay has enabled a ‘Donate Now’ feature on the payment checkout page of all its merchants.

According to the company, this allows any Razorpay merchant to nudge its customers to donate any amount after completing their payment. These donations are made to NGOs towards supporting COVID relief campaigns across the country.

Within 7 days of launching this feature, almost Rs 20 crore have been collected by the partner NGOs through Razorpay’s platform, the company said. So far, over 2,000 merchants on the platform have been able to reach out to millions of citizens.

Razorpay founders: Harshil Mathur (left) and Shashank Kumar

The Razorpay donations page features multiple NGOs involved in a variety of COVID relief campaigns, that citizens can choose to contribute towards, it added.

In the last few days, Razorpay claims to have provided NGOs a free payment page to collect donations, while ensuring zero transaction fees on all donations received on the payment page up to Rs 10 lakh. The amount received will be settled to their accounts on the same day, as per the company, without any additional charge.

NGOs can register through this link here. Razorpay’s donations page allows any individual or business to donate to whichever cause they wish to.

“Razorpay hopes to enable many more initiatives like these, in our collective effort to help bring relief quickly to those in need,” the company said. Those interested to raise money through an NGO or donate money can do so here.

Paytm also announced that it is offering its Payment Gateway services at 0 percent transaction fees to all registered NGOs across the country, in an effort to help them secure maximum resources for swift, seamless, and smooth COVID relief work. This service would be applicable on donations of up to Rs 10 lakh.

This move will help NGOs save lakhs of rupees in transaction fees, the company said, which they would be able to use for providing more aid and relief to those affected by the pandemic.