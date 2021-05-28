Vedantu pledges Rs 15 Cr fund to help educate children affected by COVID-19

Online live tutoring platform Vedantu on Friday set up a Rs 15 crore fund to assist in providing education to nearly 12,000 children who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under its 'Help India Learn' initiative, a fund of Rs 15 crore has been set up to assist nearly 12,000 children and help them to continue their education and academic progress by providing them with free education for multiple years, a statement said.

"Through this initiative, on an immediate basis, Vedantu aims to reach out to the children affected by the pandemic and will provide emergency food, medical assistance, along with a long-term academic mentorship by adopting these children academically and providing free education," it added.

﻿Vedantu﻿ will work in tandem with various NGOs that are working on the ground for the welfare of children affected by COVID-19.

A part of the fund will be disbursed through partner organisations to help them assist the children, which includes providing food, shelter, educational devices, and school fees. The fund will also be used to assist children with free education on Vedantu to help them continue learning across multiple years.

"While the pandemic brought to the forefront the digital divide as far as K-12 education is concerned, the worst impact is on kids who have lost their parents or an earning member of the family. This is a time for all of us to come together to do our bit to ensure we tide over this crisis...many of our employees came forward to contribute towards this initiative," Pulkit Jain, Co-founder and Product Head at Vedantu, said.

Earlier, in March 2021, the edtech startup said it was planning to hire 2,500 persons between April and June to support the company's next phase of growth.

Currently, the company's strength is 6,000, which it aims to grow to 8,500 employees after the team expansion, Vedantu said in a statement.

