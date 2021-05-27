[Jobs Roundup] Work at data democratisation startup Atlan with these openings

Data democratisation startup Atlan earlier this week raised a $16 million Series A funding round led by global venture capital and private equity firm, Insight Partners.

The round also saw participation from Bob Muglia, former CEO of Snowflake; Bob Moore and Jake Stein, Founders of Stitch; Auren Hoffman, Founder of Safegraph and Liveramp; and Akshay Kothari, COO of Notion.

Existing investors Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Waterbridge Ventures also participated in the round.

In a statement, the company said, since emerging from stealth, it has grown rapidly, reporting 16X growth within the last two quarters. Atlan is currently used by teams at large enterprises like Unilever as well as high-growth startups like Postman and Delhivery.

﻿Atlan﻿ plans to use its recent funding to expand its current team and to strengthen its product, engineering, and marketing teams in India and is planning to double its team strength in 2021.

Senior Frontend Engineer

In this role, the senior frontend engineer will lead the frontend team and work with the engineering team to design products and thoughtful interactions that make the experience of working with data seamless. The candidate will help Atlan design and optimise the performance of its products, collaborate across teams to achieve company-wide engineering goals, and contribute to building a great engineering culture.

Engineering Manager

In this role, the candidate will work closely with Atlan's technical leadership and be responsible for managing sprints, delivery timelines, and stand-ups. The engineering manager will act as a bridge between engineering, product, and business stakeholders across distributed teams, and actively contribute to the architecture and code base of the product.

Content Lead

The content lead is expected to own key written content properties such as Atlan's blog (Humans of Data) and the content it writes on Towards Data Science and other publications. The candidate will also be working with internal and external writers to shape quality in-depth stories and resources, and perform high-level structural editing for articles, ebooks, guides, and other resources.

Lead - SEO and content

This role involves building and executing content and backlinking strategy to increase organic traffic, improve domain authority and page rankings, and generate top of the funnel demand to drive growth. It also involves creating high-quality landing pages around relevant keywords, and optimising them for conversion as well as monitoring and analysing relevant keywords, and more.

Product Manager

The product manager will collaborate with the business team to understand business needs and users, and translate them into actionable insights for the engineering team. This role also involves using product insights and enabling Atlan's team to make effective day-to-day decisions, identifying issues, roadblocks, and opportunities by speaking regularly with users, and more.

