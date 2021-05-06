[Jobs Roundup] Work for kirana commerce startup ElasticRun with these openings

Pune-based kirana commerce platform for rural areas ElasticRun last week said it had raised $75 million (about Rs 550 crore) in a Series D round led by Avataar Ventures, Prosus Ventures, and Kalaari Capital.

The startup said the new investment round would help expand its reach further into rural markets, enabling access for big consumer brands, food brands, and ecommerce platforms to kirana shops.

The current Series D round takes the total funding raised by ElasticRun to about $132 million. In 2019, the startup raised $40 million in its Series C investment led by Prosus Ventures and Avataar.

Founded by Sandeep Deshmukh, Saurabh Nigam, and Shitiz Bansal in 2016, ElasticRun operates in over 300 cities in India and works with over 125,000 retail outlets.

The startup's current revenue run rate is around $350 million and is expected to cross $1 billion over the next 12 months, it said. It works with over 100 brands, including top FMCG players such as HUL, P&G, ITC, Marico, Britannia, Colgate, Nivea, Patanjali, and Dabur.

The startup is now hiring extensively across roles. If you'd like to be part of ElasticRun's growth plans, these job openings may be for you:

Relationship Executive

Experience required: N/A

This role at ElasticRun involves developing and maintaining the prospect database, market research, and testing in new and growing markets as well as lead generation campaigns via telephone and email.

The relationship executive is also expected to source candidates through digital portals, campaigning, and advertising, and maintain healthy relationship with associates.

Brand Operations Manager

Experience required: 4+ years

This role involves building relationships with regional and local leadership at brands, working closely with field teams in building a robust supplier network, and taking responsibility for ensuring 95 percent SKU fill rates across assigned brands.

The brand operations manager will also work closely with technology teams in automating processes and manage communication between key client stakeholders and internal teams.

Business Analyst

Experience required: 0-2 years

The role of business analyst at ElasticRun involves conducting internal audit of various processes such as procurements, payables, operations, sales, etc as well as identification of gaps, designing process, and control to mitigate risks.

The role requires the candidate to be a CA with skills in developing and implement strong internal controls, and budgetary management and control.

Go-to-Market Manager

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the candidate will create a blueprint to deliver go-to-market (GTM) strategy by devising the right expansion model for business growth. They will also design and execute an effective GTM model, and work with customers, sales team, engineering, analytics, and cross-functional teams to bring together ideas and opportunities and shape them into a roadmap.

Central Operations Executive - FMCG

Experience required: 2-4 years

The central operations executive will oversee day-to-day operations of warehouses located in multiple cities, including inventory management, delivery, cash and cheque management, monitoring stations and hubs, and more.

The role also involves auditing sites for various operational conformances and norms and providing proactive communications and solutions to solve issues at stations and hubs.

