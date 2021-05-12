LG Electronics pledges $5.5M to fight against COVID-19, to help 10 makeshift hospitals across India

South Korean Consumer Electronics major LG, which completed 24 years in India on Wednesday, pledged $5.5 million (around Rs 40.38 crore) to fight against the second wave of the pandemic.

LG Electronics will provide financial assistance of $5.5 million, to set up medical infrastructure in these crucial times, when India is fighting against the second wave of the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

"LG Electronics has pledged to help 10 makeshift hospitals across India. This will be done in association with local government bodies and NGOs," it said.

As part of this, LG Electronics would help the country's leading medical facility AIIMS, by funding the addition of more beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

"All these makeshift hospitals will be made across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Bhopal, Udaipur, Lucknow, and other cities in association with various government hospitals," it said.

LG Electronics will be working with implementation partners including the People to People Foundation across various states.

"Our focus has always been on the well-being of the people and we believe, through makeshift hospitals, we can contribute to saving lives by creating medical infrastructure. It has been 24 years since our inception in India and we are committed to making lives good for India. We will continue our social initiatives to contribute in a meaningful way," said LG Electronics India MD Young Lak Kim.

In April 2020, LG had partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation to serve one million meals across India and also donated products to over 300 hospitals allotted for quarantine/ isolation wards in state and districts.

In addition, with an aim to provide basic amenities to the doctors and patients, LG India had donated products to the hospitals allotted for quarantine/ isolation wards.

