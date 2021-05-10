M3M group, Indian Air force set up 150-bed COVID care centre at Gurugram

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of realty firm M3M group, on Sunday said it has set up a COVID care centre at Gurugram, Haryana, in partnership with the Indian Air Force.

M3M Foundation has teamed up with Indian Air Force to provide food and medical facilities, including oxygen, for patients in this care centre, the company said in a statement.

This COVID-19 care centre will be run and managed by the Indian Air Force.

A mobile medical unit is also available for shifting any patient from the COVID care centre to the hospital, it added.

The centre is functional now with 150 beds at M3M group apartments in its project OKR in sector 67 at Gurugram.

M3M Foundation Trustee Payal Kanodia said, "We thank the Indian Air Force for joining us with their expertise and necessary support for this initiative, and I am grateful to Artemis hospital, Paras hospital and W-Pratiksha hospitals for the required support."

The foundation will open more COVID care centres within a month, taking the total capacity to 400 beds.

In another development, port-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group has deployed all resources at its command — from staff and logistics to ports and airports — to secure medical oxygen and transportable cryogenic containers, as well as augment health infrastructure.

The Adani Group has already procured 48 cryogenic tanks capable of carrying 780 tonnes of liquid oxygen across the nation, a group spokesperson said.

The Adani Group is ramping up its efforts in India's battle against the pandemic.

"As soon as the second COVID-19 wave hit India, the Adani Group began leveraging its overseas connections to procure hard-to-find supplies of critical essentials like medical oxygen and transportable cryogenic containers," the spokesperson said.

It procured 48 cryogenic tanks from leading manufacturers in countries, including Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, and UAE.

