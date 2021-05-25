Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 25, 2021)

WhatsApp﻿ on Monday said it would not limit the functionality for users not agreeing to its new privacy policy but will continue to remind users about the update, and maintain this approach till the forthcoming data protection law comes into effect.

Days after the government directed the messaging platform to withdraw its new privacy policy, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the company had responded to the letter and has assured that the privacy of users remains the highest priority for the Facebook-owned entity.

Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has conveyed to the government that it has submitted 90 percent of the documentation to the WHO for obtaining an emergency use listing for the Covaxin vaccine and the remaining details will be supplied next month, sources said on Monday.

In a separate development, the BBIL is in the final stages of negotiations with the US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in the US, sources said.

Bengaluru-based EV maker ﻿Simple Energy﻿ on Monday announced the appointment of Raghunath Subramanian to its board and said he has invested an undisclosed amount in the company.

The on-boarding of Subramanian, who has been active in the startup ecosystem by investing in various deep-tech and high-growth startups, comes ahead of Simple Energy set to roll out its maiden vehicle model in August this year, according to a statement.

Domestic micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will have to embrace technology and focus on value addition to enhance their global competitiveness, said Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for MSME, at an ASSOCHAM webinar on Monday.

Asirvad Microfinance, a subsidiary of Manappuram Finance, on Monday said it had raised $15 million (around Rs 110 crore) in a seven-year external commercial borrowing loan from the US-based WorldBusiness Capital Inc (WBC).

The loan is supported by the US International Development Finance Corporation, Asirvad Microfinance said in a statement.

Mobile phone subscribers may soon be allowed to switch from a postpaid connection to prepaid and vice versa by using an OTP-based authentication and without a need to change SIM card, according to an official DoT note.

Industry body Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) has proposed the mechanism to the Department of Telecom (DoT) and the department has asked telecom operators to carry out proof of concept (PoC) on the same.