Startups fight COVID-19: Slang Labs is using voice AI to help coronavirus related search

The massive rise in Covid-19 infections in the country in the second wave of the pandemic has led startups to come up with innovative solutions to tackle the crisis. One such startup is Bengaluru-based Slang Labs, which is using augmented voice experiences to help users.

The startup has created a voice-enabled tool that can be added onto any existing mobile or web apps to get COVID-related details. The tool lets users command their devices to perform actions without having to touch the screen.

Kumar Rangarajan, Co-founder, Slang Labs, shared in a tweet that this multilingual voice assistant tool can be added on any covid-related website, and the company would do it without any cost.

Speaking to YourStory, Kumar Rangarajan said that they want to do their bit to fight this battle. He said,

"As Covid now rages through all of India, tracking Covid resources like beds, ICU, plasma, funding, etc., has become very crucial. There are many websites that have now come up to help the common man track them, but they are typically built for the tech population. We wanted to help these websites reach more people by adding a multi-lingual Voice Assistant on top of them, which would allow users to just talk to these websites and ask what they want and the app can respond accordingly."

Rangarajan said Slang Labs had added a similar voice assistant to a Covid-19 dashboard last year, which he claims to have helped. These tools support languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, among others, and work for apps as well as website.

According to the Indian health ministry data, on Wednesday (May 5, 2021), a record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in the country, taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded. With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,06,65,148.

