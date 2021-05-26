Startups fight COVID-19: Cold chain logistics startup TESSOL offers solutions for vaccine delivery during the pandemic

Mumbai-based cold chain logistics startup ﻿TESSOL﻿on Wednesday announced that it has launched a highly sophisticated solution for vaccine delivery across the country to aid the massive vaccination drive undergoing in India to check the COVID 19 pandemic.

TESSOL Solutions will allow pharma companies/logistics providers to offer end-to-end transportation of vaccine packages — from source to end customers — without breaking the cold chain up in a highly temperature-controlled environment, stated the company.

The company says its 'Thermal Battery' technology provides the desired temperature control (from -25°C to +25°C) across enclosures ranging from a five-litre bag to 20-feet (10 ton) truck.

According to the startup, its core technology uses proprietary PCM (Phase Change Material) heat exchangers and chargers that store thermal energy (therefore the term "thermal battery"), and releases it as required during the transportation.

Image Source: TESSOL website

Speaking about the development, Rajat Gupta, CEO, TESSOL, said,

"The entire world is going through a challenging phase due to the ongoing pandemic. The only way to halt the ongoing growth in infection is by vaccinating a maximum of Indians. We at TESSOL feel incredibly privileged to be able to launch vaccine delivery solutions for pharma companies, logistics companies, and organisations. We hope to contribute to this massive cause of vaccination for so many Indians by means of our technological abilities and past successes."

TESSOL has launched the vaccine delivery solution keeping in mind the massive ongoing drive in India to inoculate each and every Indian. TESSOL's phase change technology plays a vital role in the distribution as it does not require a power source during transportation, independent of the type of vehicle used.

Founded in 2013, TESSOL (Thermal Energy Service Solutions Pvt Ltd) is a unique innovation-driven venture focused on solving the temperature-controlled food and pharma distribution problem in India.

The startup has already partnered with a large Indian business conglomerate in their vaccine programme for the companies. Recently, it supported Reliance Retail for their corporate vaccination drive.

In India, with the focus on vaccine distribution, there has been a massive surge in demand for temperature-controlled distribution. TESSOL is currently targeting to tap this market as India gets into mass vaccination overdrive.