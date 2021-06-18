Flipkart ties up with edtech startups for its ‘Back to college’ programme

﻿Flipkart﻿, India’s homegrown ecommerce marketplace, has introduced a 'Back to College' programme to facilitate numerous educational courses and computer devices for students.

Under this programme, Flipkart will make available a wide selection of computing devices and bundled education content through tie-ups with leading edtech players, including Edukemy and Simplilearn.

As part of the initiative, over 400 courses across coding, AI, and competitive entrance examinations will be available to students among a plethora of learning choices. This initiative aims at enhancing the learning potential of students as digital learning takes precedence, a statement from Flipkart said.

ALSO READ Why online education is better than traditional education?

According to Flipkart, as part of the nearly three-month initiative which started in June, it has curated a special page on the platform to help students select the right computing and electronic items such as laptops, tablets, printers, audio devices, and IT peripherals along with online learning materials.

As part of the campaign, students looking for laptops and tablets will receive options post-purchase to pick relevant courses from edtech partners in an affordable manner, the statement noted.

Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart, said, “With nearly 40-45 percent of the demand for electronics coming from the student community and the significant rise in the adoption of online learning since last year, the industry is now shaping its offerings to cater to this fast-growing customer segment and bring various interventions.”

He further said, “Through our ‘Back to College’ programme, students will benefit from a wide variety of courses offered by partners, along with a large selection of computing devices available on Flipkart that will cater to their diverse needs and support them in choosing the best learning materials available.”

In the past year, the demand for computing devices, including laptops and tablets, has grown multifold as students switched to learning from home on the back of the pandemic. Interestingly, while school students prefer to purchase budget laptops, college students are looking for premium options to undertake complex tasks, which require high processing power, the ecommerce company noted.

Flipkart’s customer insights also corroborated a growing demand for online learning materials among the customers of computing devices. Earlier in April, Flipkart partnered with Codingal, Avishkaar, Prograd, and Vendantu to offer online courses for school students and witnessed good traction among customers.