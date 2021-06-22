[Funding alert] Anvidha Technologies raises $1.5M to launch its eyewear platform EyeMyEye

Anvidha Technologies Private Limited has raised over $1.5 million (Rs 10 crore) in seed funding from its founders and selected HNIs to launch its eyewear platform EyeMyEye in India.

The company said the capital received will be utilised to expand the business and build a powerful and reliable omnichannel platform in India.

“The launch of EyeMyEye is a great execution milestone for us. The team has pulled-off the Pan-India launch amid the pandemic, which is commendable. We’ve received over 6,300 sign-ups and 500+ orders on the day of the launch with minimum marketing efforts. Currently, we’re hitting 300+ orders every day, which is exciting,” said Ganesh Iyer, Founder and CEO, Anvidha Technologies.

With ‘Made in India’ products, EyeMyEye offers a range of in-house collections and international brands. Apart from designs for men, women, and seniors, the platform also caters to youngsters with its stylish range of kids eyeglasses and sunglasses.

The brand’s 70,000 sq ft warehouse cum office space in Gurugram claims to have the capacity to furnish 5000+ orders per day with a team of 150+ members.