Bengaluru based Gamut Analytics (﻿Saarthi.ai﻿), a deeptech startup focusing on conversational AI, has recently raised seed investment of an undisclosed amount from Lead Angels Network, according to a statement by the early-stage investment angel network.

Saarthi.ai provides a platform for enterprises to automate inbound and outbound calls/chats and improve Customer Satisfaction (CSAT), with conversational voice-first AI assistants in 30 languages.

Founded in 2017 by Vishwanath Jha, Sameer Sinhaa, and Sangram Sabat, the startup specialises in conversational AI for low resource and global languages for Indic, South Asian, Arabic, and European users.

The startup claims to have built a platform to develop omnichannel goal-oriented dialogue systems that are the next generation of AI Assistants for revolutionising contact centres and increasing customer satisfaction.

Vishwanath Jha, CEO of Saarthi.ai said:

“We are delighted to have Lead Angels Network invest in our vision and excited to have the support of globally connected investors helping us grow our operations. This investment round will help us to scale our engineering, product support and sales team, and make our product seamless for our customers."

Sushanto Mitra, Founder and CEO Lead Angels, said, "The current level of chatbots leave a lot to be desired and give low CSATs for most organisations, especially for multilingual customers. Adoption of automation is an imperative for all customer touchpoints and has been further accelerated by the pandemic onslaught."

He added, "Saarthi.ai is helping with superior conversational automation and cutting-edge AI features. As investors, we see a lot of value in the technology created at Saarthi, which in turn will help organisations to adopt multilingual customer support for the masses."

The statement added enterprises use Saarthi.ai’s platform to automate communication across web, apps, and telephony via voice and chat in the user’s language. It claimed the startup's solutions enhance customer engagement, decrease costs, streamline processes, provide better First Contact Resolutions (FCRs), reduce Turn Around Time (TAT), and enable a better work-life balance for Contact Centre Staff.

