[Funding alert] Digi-Prex's Good Health Clinic raises $5.2M led by Khosla Ventures

Good Health Clinic (GHC), a subsidiary of Hyderabad-based healthtech startup Digi-Prex, has raised $5.2 million from Khosla Ventures, Quiet Capital, W Health Ventures, and Weekend Fund, among other angels.

The startup aims to use the fund to invest in new categories, build out a team, and create strong infrastructure.

The startup provides a full-stack solution for patients with conditions like hairfall, sexual health, weight loss, skincare, etc. The products were launched in January this year with the hairfall category; the startup has been rapidly adding more categories since then.

"We have gotten off to an exciting start and want to keep building on our momentum. Our plan is to expand into more categories that solve similar common health problems for people from the comfort of their home. We plan to improve the availability of information around these conditions, allowing people to really understand what is causing their conditions, and why and how our solution will help them," says Samarth Sindhi, Founder, GHC.

He adds that the startup aims to provide a full-stack solution for patient problems. GHC provides unlimited free consultations with their team of experts, and a course of treatment is recommended for each condition specific to the patient.

Earlier, parent company Digi-Prex had raised $5.5 million in its seed round of funding, led by Khosla Ventures. It was founded by Samarth, a mechanical engineering graduate from Brown University, in 2019. The startup was shortlisted for Y Combinator's Demo Day in August 2019.

The healthcare market, which is currently booming in India, is expected to grow to $372 billion by 2022. Practo, NetMeds, 1mg, and PharmEasy are the other players in the medication delivery space.