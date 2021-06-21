[Funding alert] Kalaari Capital leads seed investment in home fitness and wellness startup Portl

Home fitness and wellness startup Portl has raised an undisclosed amount in its seed round of funding from Kalaari Capital.

The Hyderabad-based startup said the funds raised will be utilised to grow the team across hardware, engineering, and AI domains, and expand the sales and marketing efforts for the Portl range of products in India.

Indraneel Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Portl, said,

“At Portl, we are reimagining the way people will access, manage, and control their overall health. In many ways, the hardware and software that we are building will empower people to take charge of their own health and fitness, while we provide personalised and holistic services to support their efforts.”

L-R: Indraneel Gupta and Vishal Chandapeta

Founded in March 2021 by second-time entrepreneurs Indraneel Gupta and Vishal Chandapeta, Portl is a fully-integrated, multi-functional, smart fitness and health system. The startup is combining fitness, technology, and media. It has developed two products - the Portl Mirror and the Portl Pro - built using the proprietary Portl Smart Mirror platform that provides a wide range of personalised workouts, nutrition, and mental wellness programmes.

Both devices use advanced AI to provide real-time exercise form analysis and correction feedback to ensure that each exercise is performed with the correct technique and helps prevent injuries.

Vamshi Reddy, Partner at Kalaari Capital, added,

“Overall, the product will help customers adhere to workout routines, improve access to world-class fitness content, and help personalise each user experience. They also have the ability to go beyond fitness capabilities using hardware interface, computer vision, and audio functionality to deliver telehealth solutions. The device can tap into user data to deliver a wide range of digital healthcare solutions.”

Portl Mirror is an intelligent mirror with a 43” 4K screen, embedded Bio-Sensors, HD Cameras, edge-AI Processing with Wifi, bluetooth connectivity, it is capable of delivering on-demand and personalised fitness and wellness solutions across multiple workout formats with real-time form feedback, health monitoring and telemedicine integrations for a holistic consumer experience. Weighing just 40 Kgs, this can be wall-mounted or floor-standing, occupying minimal space and its highly aesthetic design makes it a multi-functional device for the entire household.

On the other side, Portl Pro is an intelligent mirror with a 32” screen equipped with an embedded proprietary digital weight mechanism, and all the other features of the Portl Mirror. The Portl Pro facilitates resistance workouts without the need for any other equipment. The Portl Pro delivers over 100 Kg of electronic resistance across both cable arms enabling multiple resistance movements and strength-building exercises.

Consumers also get access to personalised programmes with live classes and guided workouts, along with gamified content that creates a fun, engaging, and social experience. The products are expected to be available for consumers later this year.