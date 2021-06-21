[Funding alert] India Accelerator and Lyxel&Flamingo invest in genomic health and wellness startup Answer Genomics

Machine Learning and Genomics startup Answer Genomics has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from India Accelerator – one of the fastest-growing Accelerators in Asia, and Lyxel&Flamingo, an independent digital media company.

Incepted in 2018, the startup was a part of IA's seed-stage accelerator program – the only GAN partnered, a mentorship-driven program in India.

According to a statement by the company, Answer Genomics combines genomic, physiological, and physical parameters to provide the most comprehensive picture of the present and future health. It predicts the occurrence, spread, and treatment of lifestyle and clinical disorders by assaying genetic makers using their proprietary genomic and machine-learning systems.

Commenting on the development, Anjan Bose, Lead Mentor, Health-Tech vertical at IA, said,

"Genomics Research is crucial in providing precise and personalised form of treatment for chronic lifestyle condition. We believe that our decision to mentor Answer Genomics has the potential to offer a revolutionary product to the market."

"The immense potential of such a startup to leverage new cutting-edge technologies should result in more accurate prediction of outcomes from health interventions to further ensure better treatment.”

According to the official statement, the startup will be operational in four different phases to realise the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The startup is already through phase 1 and recently launched its first product #NGH-768’ under the brand name "NuGenomics” ( www.nugenomics.in ). The company is currently tying up with organisations to offer its services to employees as well as to individuals who can register on the platform and get personalised nutrition and superfoods recommendations after detailed genetic diagnostics.

Further adding, Dev Batra, Founder, Lyxel&Flamingo stated, “It is well understood that our lifestyle choices make a huge difference to our health and are responsible for most of our ailments. But, there’s one other vital aspect of this narrative that’s still not very well understood - Genetic Makeup. While the world has started making steady progress in unraveling the genetic code, it is still not at a stage where individuals would know and understand their genetic makeup to the degree that enables them to make informed choices about their eating and living habits."

"We believe Answer Genomics is a promising startup that hopes to bring the science of genomics for retail consumption so that every Indian can get to know more about their body’s natural predispositions and accordingly make the right choices vis-à-vis their diet and lifestyle. We found Rahul, Bala, and team extremely passionate and committed to chasing a vision that blends the decoding of genetic data with machine learning to deliver customised diet and lifestyle advice to everyone who seeks to attain their true potential”.