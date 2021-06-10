Jio starts providing vaccine availability information to users via WhatsApp

Telecom operator ﻿Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited﻿ has started providing information regarding vaccine availability through a WhatsApp chatbot, along with other customer services, according to a company source.

The new service enables people to look for COVID-19 vaccine availability, without the hassle of one-time password to refresh the session.

"Jio users can now use WhatsApp to recharge, make payments, get answers to queries and raise complaints, among others, on the Jio chatbot. It is also providing COVID-19 vaccine availability information," the source told PTI.

The service - available on 7000770007 - can be accessed by just typing "Hi".

ALSO READ JioMart gets over 50 pc orders from Tier II, III cities as Reliance scales up digital commerce

The chatbot works for users on other mobile networks as well for vaccine-related information and recharging a Jio account.

Unlike other official online portals, a user can refresh the vaccine centre and availability search by posting 'pincode' in the chat and then typing the pincode of the area.

Jio users can opt for mobile number portability service, support for Jio SIM, JioFiber, JioMart, and international roaming on the chatbot.

The chatbot seeks verification of the user before providing account-related information if accessed from a non-Jio network or an unregistered number.

Joining India's fight against the pandemic, Reliance provided healthcare, medical-grade liquid oxygen, meals, and masks over the last one year.

It repurposed its Jamnagar plant to provide 1,000 tonnes oxygen per day free of cost to states, meeting the needs of nearly one lakh patients per day.

The firm distributed more than 5.5 crore meals to over 27 lakh beneficiaries, supported 2,300+ beds for COVID care and treatment across locations including setting up of India's first COVID hospital in Mumbai, distributed 81 lakh reusable masks to 50 lakh frontline warriors and essential service providers across 21 states and 2 Union Territories and provided 5.5 lakh litres of free fuel to 14,000+ notified ambulances and vehicles engaged in COVID-19 services across 249 districts in 18 states.

According to the company's latest annual report, Reliance had spent Rs 1,022 crore in 2019-20 on CSR initiatives.

(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)