[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at B2B buyer intelligence startup Slintel

Last week, B2B buyer intelligence startup Slintel raised $20 million in Series A funding led by GGV Capital, a global venture capital firm known for its investments in companies such as Airbnb, HashiCorp, Peloton, Poshmark, Slack, Square, StockX, and Wish.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Accel, Sequoia Capital India, and Stellaris Venture Partners.

The startup had raised $4.2 million in October 2020. It reported that its revenue and customer base has grown by more than 5X in the last 12 months.

Slintel plans to use this capital to expand globally and build a powerful, reliable marketplace for B2B sellers and buyers.

Here's how you can be a part of Slintel's growth plans:

Sales Development Representative

Location: India - remote

Experience required: 1+ years

In this role, the candidate will contact potential clients through cold calls, cold emails, social messaging to generate demos, identify client needs and suggest appropriate products/services, build long-term trusting relationships with clients, proactively seek new business opportunities in the market, set up meetings or calls between prospective clients and account executives, and more.

Account Executive

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4+ years

The account executive at Slintel is responsible for owning and hitting or exceeding annual sales targets within assigned territory and accounts, executing strategic plans to achieve sales targets and expand the startup's customer base, manage the entire sales cycle from finding a client to securing a deal, partner with customers to understand their business needs and objectives, and more.

Account and Finance Executive

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3-5 years

In this role, the executive is responsible for day-to-day accounting of expenses and income, updation of daily accounts payable and accounts receivable reports and ageing, following up with customers for payments, maintaining vendor registers and updates based on regular expenses and payments, preparation and updation of asset registers, and more.

UI Designer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3+ years

The UI designer will work with the Slintel team to define the brand voice and create brand design guidelines for marketing collateral, iterate quickly, and communicate ideas across various levels of fidelity, with the ability to receive feedback constructively as well as provide feedback to other’s work, present best practices on recurring projects, work closely with the marketing team to design assets for campaigns, and more.

Software Engineer III

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4-10 years

In this role, the software engineer is responsible for building scalable systems to extract information from over 15 million domains, building distributed data pipeline by scarping the web and organising the information in readable manner, designing components by translating product requirements, breaking down projects into tasks and providing accurate estimates, and more.

