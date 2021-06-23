Myntra expects 50 million visitors for its 'End of Reason Sale'

Myntra, the fashion & accessories marketplace and part of the Flipkart Group, will hold its bi-annual flagship event, End of Reason Sale (EORS), between July 3 and 8, and expects it to garner 50 million visitors.

The 14th edition of EORS will showcase over nine lakh styles from over 3,000 brands, and is likely to see a surge in traffic to Myntra marketplace by about 75 percent as compared to previous edition sales held in June last year. Besides, it is also projecting over 3X demand over business as usual (BAU) scenario, according to a statement from the company.

Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram

On the upcoming EORS, Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram said,

“We hope that this edition of EORS will be the catalyst for confidence and growth that needs to emerge hereon, on which the industry can thrive. The event is poised to serve as a ray of hope, by reviving demand for small, medium, and large brands, augmenting the income opportunity for delivery partners, including the kirana (MENSA) network, while offering customers the joy of shopping.”

According to Myntra, it has witnessed a marked increase in first-time users from across regions, indicating a strong shopping intent. Myntra expects to ship over 15 million items from six million orders during EORS, 40 percent of which are likely to be delivered to Tier II cities and beyond.

Myntra expects ethnic wear, kidswear, beauty and personal care, and casual wear to contribute to over 50 percent of the overall demand for this EORS, with other important categories being, western wear, footwear, sports, and accessories.

To address the demand for the curated selection of Myntra’s Home and Living products, the category has been ramped up by 2.5X this EORS compared to the June 2020 edition.

To meet the last-mile delivery requirements, Myntra has scaled up its MENSA network by 4X and will be working with 17,700 kirana (MENSA) partners who will cater to 80 percent of the overall deliveries spanning about 600 cities. The company expects to ship over 15 million items, 40 percent of which are likely to be delivered to Tier-II cities and beyond.