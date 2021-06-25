Northern Arc launches alternative investment platform AltiFi to democratise debt investing

Debt platform Northern Arc Capital on Thursday announced the launch of AltiFi, an alternative investment platform for individual investors, including family offices, HNIs, and corporate treasuries.

The company said it aims to bridge the gap of access to alternative investment assets and enable individual investors across the country to make direct debt investments at the click of a button.

The end-to-end digital platform aims to democratise debt investing in India by offering investment opportunities in smaller units. Investors can diversify their portfolio and invest in the debt papers of financial institutions and mid-sized companies across the credit rating spectrum.

The platform offers a range of debt papers including but not limited to bonds, securitised instruments, and Alternative Investment Funds’ units.

On AltiFi, individuals can invest as low as Rs 10,000 in alternative investment assets. The platform will also deploy AI and data analytics at scale to gather market intelligence and help investors make profitable and risk-adjusted investment calls.

Bama Balakrishnan, COO, Northern Arc, said,

“Through AltiFi, investors will have access to a diverse range of debt products, in emerging sectors, which were hitherto available only to institutions so far. In India, debt investment opportunities are not accessible the way listed equity is, and many investors who can potentially subscribe to these debt papers are either not aware of it or don’t know where to buy it from. We aim to change that with AltiFi.”

AltiFi stands for both, “Alternative Financial Investments” and “Alternative Fixed Income”. The platform currently offers alternative investment assets and debt papers issued by its clients in sectors such as microfinance, small business loans, vehicle finance, gold loans etc.

To start using the platform, investors will have to undertake a fully online and seamless KYC process. Post that, they can filter opportunities basis their requirements, make investments, and track them digitally.