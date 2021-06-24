‘The future of learning is hybrid’ – 40 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 40 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Mobile shopping is going to change dramatically, and it is going to be led by content which is authentic and fun. - Piyush Shah, Glance

Globally, more people now have done online shopping than ever before. They have found a comfort that is not going to change. The expectation now is on speed of delivery. - Sharen Jester Turney, ex-Victoria’s Secret

Instead of you going to the coffee, at cafes, the coffee can come to you. - Chaitanya Chitta, SLAY Coffee

The switch to the digital space has become a mandatory check for restaurants to survive in the food business. - Beerud Sheth, Gupshup

Customer experience is a core ingredient for success in the D2C category. - Vaibhav Domkundwar, Better Capital

It is not just user behaviour data; contextual data like location, time, preferences, product catalogue, weather, and more helps understand the user’s context and intent at any given moment. - Sunil Thomas, CleverTap

Technology investments have emerged as a lucrative alternate asset class to traditional investments like equity, debt, commodities, and real estate. - Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys

Steve (Jobs) used to say that privacy was stating in plain language what people are signing up for and giving their permission, and that permission should be asked repeatedly. - Tim Cook, Apple

Startups, especially those in the early stage, should know that what you end up achieving is directly proportional to the strength of your team. - Mona Gandhi, Upraised

Value is about understanding the market’s needs and solving that in the most efficient and simple way. - Siddharth Rajsekar, Internet Lifestyle Hub

It is important to get all the brainstorming documented, which will help in solving future problems with a context in place. - Ayush Varshney, Testbook

With around 40 percent of the Indian population being below 18, every year millions of new teenagers will start using their first smartphone. - Sambhav Jain, FamPay

Insurance penetration in India continues to be low at about 3.76 percent. The demand for insurance is strong in India, supply has always been a gap. - Balachander Sekhar, RenewBuy

The Indian insurance industry is a tale of an inefficient value chain with analogue processes and digital band-aids. - Amit Boni, Ensuredit

Traditional credit instruments have failed to create a significant impression in the Indian market with credit card penetration standing only at 3 percent v/s 42 percent in China. - Pravega Ventures

The [IT] industry continues to be a net hirer of skilled talent, adding 1,38,000 people in FY2021. - Nasscom

As one of the largest sectors in India, FMCG is still run over the backs of thousands of traditional distributors. - Udit Dhawan, Dropshop

Only 0.5 percent of micro-businesses can scale up and graduate to the next level in India, while the comparative figures for China and the USA are at 25 percent and 45 percent, respectively. - Amit Kumar, MSMEx

The online casual gaming sub-segment in India has emerged as the largest in terms of consumption among overall online gaming, with close to 420 million gamers engaging in online casual gaming in FY21. - Girish Menon, KPMG India

MENA is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets, with an estimated size of $4.8 billion, and has over 160 million gamers (of which 100 million are mobile gamers). - Özgür Özalp, Publishme

The web has an ephemerality aspect that can be overwhelming. Everything changes so fast, so quickly, that it can take all our time to just keep up. But should we? - Erin Casali, Automattic

Look at the analytics of your YouTube video and see where people are dropping off. This is the point that can be changed and tested to see what really works. - Lisa Toner, HubSpot

Audio needs continuous innovation across product and content to accelerate the adoption. - Rohan Nayak, Pocket FM

Contact centres rely heavily on the infrastructure, which comes at a cost. Going remote helps you save a lot of those infrastructure costs, while the overall performance remains the same if not better. - Sachin Bhatia, Ameyo

Estimating the amount of inventory available across an organisation’s value chain is a critical exercise. - Vaidyanathan Jayaraman, SPJSGM

90 percent of global enterprises and 50 percent of midsize organisations will have contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions in place by 2023. - Ravinder Singh, Kalaari Capital

There are many ways incumbents and fintech startups can collaborate — from creating new value propositions for customers to making back-office operations run more efficiently. - Theodora Lau and Bradley Leimer, ‘Beyond Good’

While startups bring in the agility, banks can offer the power of scale. - Tanul Mishra, Afthonia

The rise of mobile gaming has democratised esports to a huge extent, and will continue to do so in the near future. - Parth Chadha, EWar Games

The rewards of cracking the B2B2C model are disproportionately high, which is why investors are lured by it. - Arjun Rao, Speciale Invest

Agriculture is a very broken industry, especially in developing nations. - Lalit Gautam, Sensegrass

The macro-shift to contingent labor and gig economy has already grown 10x over the past decade and yet we’ve only just begun scratching the surface. - Nishant Rao, Avaatar Venture Partners

Remote care is a robust alternative to limit patient visits in overburdened hospitals. - Gautam Chopra, BeatO

As long as you have good quality data available, quant processes can evaluate a business very quickly, be it small-cap, mid-cap or large-cap. - Chandresh Nigam, Axis Mutual Fund

While earlier MSMEs struggled with technological disruptions, the pandemic taught them the importance of digitisation and automation of business. - Archanna Das, ASCENT Foundation

AI will certainly become all-pervasive in our lives in the coming years and it is important to inculcate the necessary skills and knowledge right from high school level. - Manoj Ahuja, CBSE

Cryptocurrency and blockchain are likely to shape the future of transactions. People can deny it, ignore it or even fight it, but it is here to stay. - Jeevan Thomas, AMBCRYPTO

The flexibility, agility, and scalability offered by hybrid cloud computing are why it’s gaining popularity. - Anurag Sinha, Wissen Technology

Testing software across the expanding number of browsers and devices is a huge and expensive challenge for development teams to manage on their own. - Jay Simons, BOND

The future of learning is hybrid and it will bring together the best of offline and online learning. - Byju Raveendran, BYJU'S

