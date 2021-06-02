Ride-hailing platform Uber pumps Rs 3.65Cr in COVID-19 relief package

Ride-hailing major ﻿Uber﻿ on Wednesday announced it is dedicating Rs 3.65 crore to its COVID-19 relief package, offering free rides to facilitate transportation of oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators, and other critical medical equipment.

Uber is carrying out the relief work through partnership with non-governmental organisations, including Project Mumbai, American India Foundation, and The Good Quest Foundation.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber - India and South Asia, said, “Our partnerships with NGOs are providing mobility support to their volunteers who are working tirelessly to save lives. It’s heartening to see the country and its citizens come together to fight the pandemic. Uber is committed to using its mobility network to build hope and help save lives."

Uber’s first partnership with UK-based NGO Go Dharmic has enabled the organisation’s volunteers to respond to COVID-19 emergencies in over 90 cities, extending timely support to many patients.

This includes providing oxygen support to 725 people, distributing over 33,000 fresh meals and ration kits, and supporting 15 COVID care facilities with 1,675 medical kits and 250 hospital beds.

Hemal Randerwala, Chairman, Go Dharmic, said, “Uber has helped Go Dharmic to significantly scale up relief efforts in India. Together, we have provided much-needed 24/7 support to thousands of affected families and frontline workers during these difficult times. This is truly compassion in action.”

In March, the ride-hailing service pledged its support for India’s vaccination drive across 34 cities by providing free rides worth Rs 10 crore in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As part of this initiative, it rolled out Rs 1 crore for residents of Bengaluru to avail themselves free to and from authorised vaccination centres in both government and private hospitals.

Additionally, Uber has also pledged to gender sensitise one lakh drivers in an expanded partnership with the Manas Foundation by the end of 2021.