EDITIONS
Tenzin Norzom
Startup Jobs

[Jobs Roundup] Take a stab at India’s healthcare problems with these healthtech startup openings

by Tenzin Norzom
Share on
1st Jun 2019 · 4 min read
App

Alibaba pumps $100M in VMate to grab a slice of the growing social video space in India

by Tenzin Norzom
Share on
31st May 2019 · 2 min read
Tech

Uber reports loss of $1 billion in the first quarter post IPO

by Tenzin Norzom
Share on
31st May 2019 · 2 min read
Jobs

[Jobs Roundup] Want to work in the exciting travel space? Here are some startup openings

by Tenzin Norzom
Share on
30th May 2019 · 5 min read
Startup

T-Hub announces 45 startups for second round of incubation programme Lab32

by Tenzin Norzom
Share on
29th May 2019 · 2 min read
FinTech

Delhi High Court asks RBI to clarify on PIL against Paytm's postpaid product

by Tenzin Norzom
Share on
29th May 2019 · 2 min read