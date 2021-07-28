Edtech startup Imarticus Learning acquires Eckovation for an undisclosed sum

Imarticus Learning, a Mumbai-based professional education firm, on Wednesday, said it acquired Delhi-based social learning platform Eckovation for an undisclosed sum.

With this acquisition, Imarticus Learning aims to bring in synergies through enhanced new-age career-focused offerings in the space of AI, ML, cybersecurity, supply chain management, software engineering, and more.

This marks Imarticus Learning’s first acquisition, through which it will foray into futuristic skill education programmes in collaboration with IITs and leading tech universities from India.

Eckovation’s mission statement has been to build a world where anyone willing can learn — through a common platform for all knowledge bearers and seekers — by leveraging technology to create data-driven personalisation, wherein the true human potential is unleashed through unrestricted access to knowledge.

With Eckovation’s academic partners, including E&ICT IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee, IIIT Allahabad, BIMTECH, etc., Imarticus Learning plans to further strengthen its programme mix by offering free flagship social learning and a range of e-learning programmes in collaboration with IITs.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO, Imarticus Learning, said,

“We are thrilled to onboard the Eckovation team. Eckovation will provide Imarticus Learning with numerous growth opportunities in this new segment, and allow us to focus on the product synergies and enable learners to build futuristic skills. This valuable move will further fortify our offerings and provide world-class education to everyone who wishes to up-skill themselves.”

Adding to this, Ritesh Singh, CEO, Eckovation said,

“We are delighted to be associated with Imarticus Learning... Our journey from being a social learning platform to being a part of a futuristic organisation couldn’t have had a better script. Our product mix and Imarticus’s robust systems, along with its distribution network, offered a perfect opportunity to come together to leverage synergies and scale new heights.”

Following this, Imarticus Learning, founded in 2012, is expected to announce new batches of its certification programmes in the next few weeks.

Eckovation is founded by IIT Delhi graduates Ritesh Singh and Akshat Goel in 2015 and is supported by angel investors and advisors from Bain and Microsoft.