Flipkart launches new app Shopsy to promote local entrepreneurship

India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart today announced the launch of Shopsy, an app that will enable Indians to start their online businesses without any investment.

According to a statement by Flipkart, users can simply register on the Shopsy app using their phone numbers, and set up their business without the hassle of investment, inventory or logistics management. Users can share catalogues with potential customers via popular social media and messaging apps, place orders on their behalf, and earn commissions on the transactions.

The commission percentage will vary depending on the category of products being ordered. Flipkart said Shopsy aims to provide new users to digital commerce consumers access to products by simplifying the process through interactions with a trusted person.

Flipkart also stated that users of Shopsy will be able to share catalogues of 15 crore products on its platform ranging across fashion, beauty, mobiles, electronics and home, among others with potential customers.

On the new initiative, Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President - Growth and Monetization, Flipkart, said,

“Over the last many years, Flipkart has been committed to contributing towards creating direct and indirect employment opportunities across the country. Shopsy is launched to further that vision and provide additional earning opportunities for millions of enterprising Indians. Now, anyone from anywhere can start their online business with zero investment.”

Flipkart aims to enable over 25 million online entrepreneurs through Shopsy by 2023.

According to Flipkart, many online users in India do not transact online due to two key challenges - trust and simplicity. The objective of Shopsy will be to enhance the trust of ecommerce transactions through communities and third party channels where these users spend time and build trust.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has also induced a structural shift in the way entrepreneurs conduct business, consumers shop and persuaded many small and micro businesses to adopt digital commerce to remain profitable. Besides, digitisation has also helped many small businesses to extend its reach to a pan India customer base.