[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Eka.Care raises $4.5M from angel and early-stage investors

Eka.Care, a Bengaluru-based connected healthcare platform founded by former co-founders of Goibibo, has raised seed funding of $4.5 million from a clutch of leading angel and early-stage investors.

The list of angel investors includes Deep Kalra (Founder, MakeMyTrip), Ashish Kashyap (Founder, INDMoney), Rajesh Magow (Co-founder, MakeMyTrip), Kunal Shah (Founder, Cred), Abhishek Begerhotta (Founder, 314e Corporation), Sujeet Kumar (Co-founder, Udaan), Gaurav Munjal (Co-founder, Unacademy), Shashank Kumar (Co-founder, Razorpay), Phanindra Sama (Founder, redBus), Prakash Sangam (CEO, redBus), Anshuman Bapna (Founder, Terra.do), Abhishek Goyal (CEO, Tracxn), Aakrit Vaish (CEO, Haptik), among others.

The round also witnessed participation from early-stage venture capital firms – 3one4Capital, Eximius Ventures, and Speciale Invest.

Vikalp Sahni, Founder and CEO, Eka.Care

Vikalp Sahni, Founder and CEO, Eka.Care said,

“Today most of our life revolves around digital solutions, be it entertainment, finance, travel or social. These tools are available at the touch of our fingertips. Unfortunately, healthcare digitisation in India is lagging. Our vision is to bring change in the way healthcare is delivered in the country by building tools for healthcare providers and patients. At Eka.Care, we believe that a medically-aware deeptech platform for health care engagement can lead to better health outcomes.”

Founded in December 2020, Eka.Care aims to build a digitally-enabled and connected healthcare ecosystem between healthcare providers and patients for better health outcomes. The platform, which is available in 12 languages, enables every Indian family to create multiple health profiles, store health records such as vaccination charts for children, developmental milestones, prescriptions, lab reports, and scans, and allows sharing of records with healthcare providers.

AI-based symptom-checker is a feature to enable patients to document symptoms and understand medical conditions. Assessments generated by the symptom checker aids healthcare providers in efficient and effective diagnosis.

Deepak Tuli, Co-founder and COO, Eka.Care added,

“The way health care is being delivered in the country is going through a change. Both healthcare providers and patients need technology support to adapt to the change. We are building solutions to adapt to their changing needs.”

For the healthcare providers, Eka.Care is building a secured full-stack platform to facilitate better tracking and reporting of outcomes for both doctors as well as patients. The platform offers features like appointment management, hassle free communication between doctor and patients, AI driven digital prescriptions that reduce errors and improve the quality of prescriptions, integrated payments, and high-end in-clinic and tele-consultation solutions. From giving doctors an understanding of their data through analytics to communicating with patients regularly, Eka.Care has it all.

Eka.Care claims to be the first company to integrate with the CoWIN portal in June this year, allowing booking of vaccination slots. The Eka.Care platform’s integration with CoWIN offers a bouquet of services: seamless slot booking, pre and post-vaccination tele-consultation, and vaccination certificate downloading within minutes.

Eka.Care intends to use these funds for hiring, product development, marketing and assisting doctors in setting up their digital clinic.