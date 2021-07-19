[Funding alert] RiseBird raises Rs 4.1 Cr from SAB Holdings

HR tech startup RiseBird on Monday said it raised Rs 4.1 crore in funding from SAB Holdings. The startup — also part of the Microsoft for Startup programme — also received Rs 1 crore worth of Azure credits.

RiseBird offers a video interviewing platform and a marketplace of technology experts as live interviewers. It uses video and audio analysis of the interview to predict the sentiment of the candidate, and combined with the interviewer assessment, provides an interview report that many clients have used to make offers.

ALSO READ Hiring activity jumps 15 pc in June: Report

RiseBird also provides pre/post interview support like intelligent scheduling, automatic coordination, video sharing, and recruitment funnel analytics, and clients view it as a full-stack talent assessment partner.

Speaking on the development, Ashutosh Seth, Founder and CEO, RiseBird, said, “We will be using these funds to strengthen our interviewers’ network, build scientifically tested assessment libraries, further automate our full-stack video interview platform, and expand our customer base. Our vision is to replace resumes with expert-verified video interviews and to bring 100 percent accuracy in hiring decisions.”

To date, RiseBird has completed over 10,000 verified video interviews using over 2,500 verified interviewers for companies, including Mphasis, UST, Global Logic, Cyient, etc.

According to the startup, its platform helps recruiters to complete the technical screening process in an accurate, fast, and secure manner. Besides, the talent acquisition heads can speed up their technical screening processes using industry tech experts who monetise their free time by taking live video interviews.

RiseBird noted that candidates demonstrate their hands-on technical skills to a live expert in a real-world coding environment, ensuring a level playing field.

Anjali Bansal of SAB Holdings and Founder of Avaana Capital said, “RiseBird is redefining the talent assessment process as companies build global technology teams, and their product and service offerings are absolutely world-class. A video first approach and scientific assessment models will result in faster and more accurate hiring decisions.”