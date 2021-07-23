[Funding alert] Language learning platform instrucko raises $1M in pre-Series A round

﻿Instrucko﻿, a one-to-one language learning platform, has recently closed its seed funding of $1 million. The round was led by MVK Group, a venture capital firm based out of London and manages some of the leading business families across Dubai, Singapore, London, and Switzerland who executed the investment.

This is a follow-on from the December seed round.

The amount raised will be further utilised for business expansion across India and the Middle East, with a core focus on providing children between the ages of three to 15 access to premium content across the world.

Devvaki Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, instrucko said,

“instrucko prides itself on creating superior content to improve the learning pedagogy. Our focus has always been on great content and great teaching while technology has only been an aggregator. Our mission is to equip learners with the skills needed to succeed globally. This funding will help us expand, create more content, and focus on technology and AI-powered analytics.”

Devvaki Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, instrucko

Founded in July 2020, instrucko specialises in teaching English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Hindi, Public Speaking, and Creative Writing to children from the age of three to 15 years. instrucko’s live classes are conducted by teachers from India as well as by native speakers.

Established in the UK, with offices in London, Mumbai, and Delhi, the startup’s business-to-business segment claims to be continuing to see growing demand in schools across India and the Middle East. These schools utilise instrucko’s content and teacher training courses, and bring more certified and specialised courses such as EtonX. EtonX’s courses are designed to help teenagers to get into top universities.

Manish Karani, CEO of MVK Group VC firm, added,

“After investing and exiting multiple consumer brands over the past few years, we were excited to be given the opportunity to invest in instrucko, who we strongly believe brings the highest quality of education to the Indian market.”

“The edtech market has seen a lot of ’noise’ since COVID-19, with many brands purely launching services just to capitalise on the sudden move to online education. instrucko has been unique in this regard by focusing on bringing content and its delivery, which is more suitable for the global marketplace versus the local marketplace, and thus giving each one of their customers an edge over their peers,” Manish added.