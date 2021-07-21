Meet ‘the Stripe of blockchain’

Living in China in 2016 and 2017, Aniket Jindal saw firsthand the blockchain revolution taking shape across startups, cryptocurrency exchanges, developer communities, and token miners.

However, he realised that the development and mainstream adoption of decentralised applications (DApps) and Web 3.0 apps were complex, rigid, and involved several steps.

In an interaction with YourStory, he says, “After I moved back to India in 2018, I decided to launch Biconomy in order to simplify development and adoption of DApps by building easy-to-use transaction infrastructure for DApps and Web 3.0 apps.”

Started with co-founders Ahmed Al-Balaghi and Sachin Tomar in March 2019, Biconomy provides APIs that enable simple and customised transaction journeys for developers so that end users don't get frustrated by the less-than-desirable UX of DApps.

Aniket compares Biconomy’s offering to Irish-American fintech startup Stripe’s payment processing software and application programming interfaces for ecommerce websites and mobile apps, which are known to have simplified the payment infrastructure layer for developers. Read more.

Read all about how the Indian startup ecosystem is battling the second wave of COVID-19 here.

Here are some useful tools to help you find the nearest vaccine centres in real-time.

You can also share a tribute to COVID-19 warriors, saviours, and survivors here.

Editor’s Pick: Product Roadmap

Zishaan Hayath and Hemanth Goteti founded edtech platform ﻿Toppr﻿ in 2013 to focus on K-12 preparations. Sniffing success in the space, the Mumbai-based startup eventually decided to bring together different forms of learning under one roof. Read more.

Zishan and Hemanth

Startup Spotlight

PayG helps big enterprises optimise digital payments

Y S Prabhu Kumar and Narendra Singh Solanki wanted to create a payments ecosystem that could fit the needs of large companies and industries by solving the specific pain points that were holding them back from digitising.

The duo founded new-age fintech startup ﻿PayG﻿ in 2020, which creates customised payments solutions for large companies and helps them optimise their collection channels. Read more.

News & Updates

﻿Swiggy closed $1.25 billion in fundraise by Softbank Vision Fund and existing investor Prosus. This funding is the first investment by Softbank Vision Fund 2 in the Indian foodtech space.

Neeraj Arora, former Chief Business Officer of WhatsApp, announced the launch of his new startup, HalloApp. Neeraj took to Twitter to announce the launch of HalloApp, which bills itself as the 'first real relationship' network.

Blue Origin's launch vehicle New Shepard took a human crew, including Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk, and Oliver Daemen, to space and successfully brought them back to Earth in a 10-minute mission.

YouTube has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Delhi-based social commerce startup ﻿Simsim﻿ and expects to complete the transaction in the coming weeks. The Delhi startup helps Indian SMBs transition to ecommerce by using the power of video and creators.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“Stripe simplified the game for payments. We want to do the same for transactions in blockchain... The vision is to enable users to use DApps without even realising blockchain technology is being used in the backend.”

— Aniket Jindal, Co-founder, Biconomy

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!