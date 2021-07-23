NetApp Excellerator announces graduation of eight startups

US-based global cloud-led data software company NetApp announced the graduation of eight startups from the current cohort of its startup accelerator programme.

The startup graduating from NetApp Excellerator, which was started in 2017, falls under business-to-business (B2B) tech sectors, working in artificial intelligence, cloud, data and machine learning. The cohort includes B2B-location engine Data Sutram, cybersecurity startup FireCompass, and AI-focused Metabob.

Digitisation provider Maxbyte, enterprise application Nife, no-code data platform Snapblocs, HR tech startup State of Mind, and business problem-solving startup Tongadive, were also part of the graduating cohort.

These startups have received mentoring from tech leaders from NetApp's India team.

(L-R) Madhurima Agarwal (Leader, NetApp Excellerator) Ravi Chhabria (MD, NetApp India), Samir Kumar (Partner, Inventus Capital) and Sudhir Sethi (Chiratae Ventures)

“Events from 2020 have emphasised the importance of developing equitable, sustainable, and scalable businesses, with a people-centric approach. One of our participating startups, State of Mind, an AI-driven conversational intelligence platform, is working with our HR team to improve employee experience and well-being. This is yet another example of data providing business value, in this case improving employee experience and increasing engagement and retention of talent,” said Ravi Chhabria, Managing Director, NetApp India, in a press note shared by the company.

“Solving real-world challenges with data is built into our DNA. The need for business resilience and digital transformation has brought out the best in this cohort of startups to tackle the most pressing problems. We couldn’t be more proud of the founders, who are unrestrained in their ability to transform and modernize across industries, despite the obvious constraints brought in by the pandemic,” said Madhurima Agarwal, director of engineering programmes, and leader of ﻿NetApp Excellerator﻿.

NetApp also has a women-focused accelerator programme called NetApp ExcellerateHER, which engages with women-led startups. Tongadive, Nife, and Fire Compass fall under this umbrella as well.

Out of the eight startups, Metabob, Snapblocs, Nife, FireCompass, and Tongadive are spread across the United Kingdom, the United States, and Singapore.

“We are associating with prestigious industry bodies to invest in the rapid transformation of the startup ecosystem. As an exciting opportunity to harness our cloud expertise, we have partnered with NASSCOM Deep Tech Club 2.0 to elevate India-based pioneering startups in this space,” added Agarwal.

The accelerator programme, which has received more than 1,700 applications since its inception, is open to receiving applications from emerging startups for its ninth cohort.