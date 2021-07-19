Redcliffe Life Diagnostics launches 4 new labs to cater to home-based diagnostics needs amid COVID-19

Noida-based Redcliffe Life Diagnostics — a unit of Redcliffe Lifetech US and India — on Monday said it launched four new labs in Patna, Indore, Raipur, and Noida to meet the increasing demand for diagnostic solutions from home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an official statement, this development is a part of a larger expansion of the Redcliffe Pathology portfolio. It claimed that three new labs are expected to go operational every month.

Representational Image

In a statement, Dheeraj Jain, Founder, Redcliffe Life Diagnostics, said,

“We are one step closer to our goal of advanced home care diagnosis with every lab addition. It provides better treatment for the patients and also provides the family with logistical comfort. The company is working with the belief that proper diagnosis can be a major tool to narrow the healthcare gap between rural and urban India. We started home collection last year, and are now launching labs in various cities in the next 12 months to offer last-mile service delivery.”

Founded in 2018, Redcliffe Life Diagnostics is a NABL and ICMR accredited advanced diagnostic laboratory, which offers diagnostics solutions with a complete portfolio approach of both advanced testing, including in-house gene sequencing portfolio like non-invasive reproductive screening, cancer tumour gene tests, rare diseases exome, and also in routine clinical pathology tests, across all possible parameters.

The startup is looking to lead the online and home-based diagnostics market, which is expected to grow exponentially, especially post COVID-19 pandemic.

This development comes in a month after Redcliffe Lifetech introduced a non-invasive (Serum/Fluid) RT-PCR Test to diagnose Black Fungus infection.

“The second wave of COVID-19 has accelerated the growth of home collection platforms. Online preventive on-demand doorstep health test services with same-day test results that are affordable, accurate, and reliable are the need of the current times. AI-based digital reports, driving self-evaluation on health and wellness combined with teleconsultation has enabled a last-mile approach — at home, at offices, always near the consumers. Thus, Indian consumers are clearly shifting to digital and home comfort diagnostics,” the official statement noted.