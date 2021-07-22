Ecommerce player Snapdeal on Wednesday said it had partnered with Khan Academy, an educational non-profit organisation, to launch 'The Foundation Program' that will work towards minimising learning gaps in children and building a solid foundation for the next class.

The Foundation Program is a digital learning initiative for students in Classes 1-10 in English, Hindi, and Kannada.

The programme will focus on revising important concepts from the previous year in math and language comprehension, helping children build a strong foundation for the new class, the statement added.

In line with Khan Academy's mission to provide free education, all resources available to parents and learners are free of cost. The programme will run for six weeks.

Khan Academy will provide online academic resources and interactive learning materials for children via a dedicated online platform for Snapdeal's seller partners. The platform is easy to navigate for first-time users among parents and learners with easy-to-understand explainer videos and step-by-step guides.

Seller partners can also opt to receive weekly learning links via Whatsapp. Every week they will receive a math lesson, short story, and a fun activity exercise to make sure kids enjoy learning. Kids can learn at their own pace and time. They will also receive learning posters and certificates to help keep them motivated.

Snapdeal will create awareness about the programme among its five lakh registered seller partners, and will also encourage them to share links among their family and friends.

Earlier this month, Snapdeal said it had signed an agreement with FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), and launched an online programme to help women-led small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country digitise their operations and bring them online.

The year-long programme will be open to all FICCI women members, artisans, and NGOs associated with FICCI Flo Centres across its 17 regional centres in pan-India, a statement said.

(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context.)