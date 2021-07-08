How to use SEO to boost content marketing efforts

“Content is the soul, and SEO is the body. Both cannot function separately.”

SEO expert and Senior Marketing Research Manager, Semrush, Fernando Angulo, redefines content marketing as relevance and relatability.

According to Fernando, SEO is the foundation of what must be done next. Whether you would like more visitors or boost your funnel conversions, SEO is the game-changer. For instance, if your article shows abreast of Google’s page 1 within the snippet area, then you’re more likely to urge more visitors. And, why is that? It’s due to the trust they instil in Google, other readers, and eventually your brand.

“95 percent of Google’s algorithm changes are linked to content marketing and not SEO,” he says.

So, when Google introduces something new associated with its search mechanism, it's mainly stirred by three things: How good is the published content? How relevant is it? And how briskly it’s being pushed for consumption.

Your quintessential SEO checklist by an SEO expert:

In his quest to assist marketers in optimising their content marketing efforts, Fernando presents a 5-pointer checklist for SEO in 2021 and beyond. The list -

● keywords search

● topic research

● technical SEO

● on-page content

● off-page SEO

Angulo believes that brands can create a disruptive impact on users' minds if these pillars are cemented well.

Steps to create a robust content marketing strategy:

Semrush follows the 80-20 rule of content: 80 percent of the efforts are to market valuable content, whereas 20 percent is devoted to making new content. Here is a step-by-step approach to content marketing:

● Firstly, you frame your content plan keeping your audience and their journey in mind. You would like to define the aim of the content to hit the nail on its head.

● Next, position the service you’re promoting. If the product is powerful enough, you wouldn’t have any issue promoting it.

● Thirdly, highlight the most specific features which will solve your users' problems. By highlighting the key features, you’re presenting the particular value of the content stating why it must be read.

● Lastly, it all boils down to business—state how a specific piece of content will also add value to your business proposition.

The future of content marketing

Be it monetary transactions, education, news or groceries, everything is digitised. Socialisation happens on apps, and such digital implementation costs nothing much but data!

Fernando implies that AI could be used for content creation and tracking its progress. He says the amount of accessible data out there is generous, and with AI, one can do wonders!

With AI, user actions and behaviour can be tracked so precisely that sending personalised content may be a cakewalk now.

He also mentions voice search becoming more advanced, leading conversations like a friend next door. He advises not to perceive AI advancement as a replacement, but for it to be used as per creators' advantage in the long run, opening new doors for content marketing.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)