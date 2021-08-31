Amazon launches new delivery service partner programme in India

Global ecommerce giant ﻿Amazon﻿ has expanded the scope of its delivery service partner (DSP) programme in India to incentivise entrepreneurs operating in the supply chain network.

Since the first launch of its DSP programme in 2015 in India, Amazon said it has more than 300 entrepreneurs managing 1,500 delivery stations across 750 cities and towns.

Now, it has upgraded the DSP programme with additional features such as business coach, tech support, and other value-added services.

“The new offering will serve as an incubator and enable rapid growth opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in the logistics sector, who will, in turn, be able to create additional job opportunities and a great working environment for their associates while building a strong foundation for their own entrepreneurial journey,” said Akhil Saxena, VP – Customer Fulfilment, APAC, MENA and LATAM, Amazon.

Amazon will now provide a business coach to entrepreneurs who would like to take up the delivery business for the ecommerce giant. The value-added services to be provided include guidance on entity formation, access to vehicles and other equipment at competitive rates, payments on a weekly basis instead of the end of the month etc.

Akhil said, “With this offering, new entrepreneurs can start their business with low startup costs and require low working capital.”

Amazon India has already on-boarded the first batch of more than 40 new DSPs through the programme, and plans to open up more opportunities for entrepreneurs in the future. The revised DSP programme has already been launched in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Brazil, and the Netherlands.

According to the Amazon executive, they are looking to onboard entrepreneurs who have hands-on experience, and are focused on hiring and customer fulfilment.

Since Amazon launched its DSP program,e, it has invested over $1 billion in technology globally, offering new exclusive tools for DSPs, and has created over 2,500 small logistics companies across the world.

With the launch of this offering, Amazon India is expected to further strengthen its last-mile network and reach. The upgraded DSP programme will also be available to its existing delivery service partners.