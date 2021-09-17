How AR and VR are redefining the teaching-learning process

Since the pandemic’s outburst last year, digital adoption and transformation have picked up pace significantly. Not only have businesses across sectors adopted new-age tech solutions to ensure the continuance of their operations, but immersive technologies have specifically occupied an important place in our lives.

While the edtech sector has been undergoing tremendous growth, VR has been playing a pivotal role in redefining the teaching-learning experiences for the students.

Students are benefitting from these new-age solutions as they now have access to state-of-the-art educational experiences.

Not only have these technologies been implemented in social science and history, but are also utilised to extend enhanced teaching experiences in the field of STEM learning and subjects such as Maths and Science along with extension of language and soft skills training.

AR and VR in corporate training

AR and VR are being increasingly incorporated in corporate training, wherein both hard skills, including domain expertise, and soft skills such as leadership and management are instilled among the learners via the use of immersive technologies.

Employers demand their workforce to be equipped with new skills and expand their horizons. However, they need to be trained for the same with the relevant skills and learning and this knowledge gap can be bridged by introducing VR for teaching to be effective and engaging.

A similar trend was highlighted by PwC in their recent report -- How virtual reality is redefining soft skills training, which stated that including VR is one of the feasible and affordable ways to upskill employees that ensure faster and enhanced results.

With VR, they can be trained at a quick pace and the learners gather and retain knowledge at greater levels via the tech-based learning. They are focused and attentive while studying and immersive-based learning offers them to gain access to a modern educational experience at an affordable pricing.

ALSO READ How this woman entrepreneur scaled her corporate training business into an AI-powered learning and development platform

Benefits of incorporating immersive technologies in learning

The educational system has shifted from that of being a curriculum-based textbook learning to an augmented, engaging, and virtually simulated educational experience. AR and VR are now being leveraged as effective learning tools. They have upscaled the educational experiences at unimaginable levels and have made learning all the more high-end and top-notch.

AR and VR have carved the path for a collaborative and immersive learning experience. Including them in the teaching processes helps students secure an opportunity and a safe space to experience new growth avenues and explore untapped markets. They also have access to visual-based and virtually simulated content for easy and simplified explanation of abstract and complex concepts.

These technologies make learning intriguing and impactful. The learners get a chance to indulge in a productive and engaged learning process, which not only boosts their attention and retention levels, but also reduces the cognitive study load.

AR and VR make studies interactive and communicative, which enables students to stay focused and attentive and indulge in effective learning experiences. This helps them understand the concepts in a better manner and implement their learnings efficiently.

Furthermore, these technologies help them get their doubts clarified and relearn concepts in real-time, thereby reducing the chances of any glitches or disruptions in their learning experience.

Additionally, AR and VR come with tracking and analytics mechanism, which enables educators to keep a track on the progress of the students, understand their preferences, and monitor their learning journey.

Deployment of an immersive learning programme

Deploying an immersive learning programme is an extensive process and several key areas need to be taken into consideration while developing such a concept. This process includes various stages, wherein once the immersive technologies have been deployed into the educational experience, educators and students can access and savour the high-end, engaging and immersive learning experiences via VR enabled headsets.

The tech solutions providers help create simple, easy-to-learn and use immersive enabled experiences for both the educators and the learners. With the right service providers, this process of immersive adoption in schools can be eased out in just a few clicks.

They offer a hybrid learning experience that is beneficial for both students and teachers wherein they can indulge in interactive learning-teaching processes via AR, VR or 3D simulated content. Their solutions are flexible and can be utilised for both remote learning and offline classrooms.

They can also be seamlessly integrated for the 6-12 school STEM curriculum along with LMS and other online conferencing tools and are responsible for transforming the overall learning experience into an immersive and high-end process!

Summing up

AR and VR technologies also help instil soft skills such as leadership, managerial, decision-making, problem-solving, or teamwork capabilities among the students during the developing years and makes them future-ready.

These tech-savvy solutions help make studies meaningful, productive, and interactive and simplify complex topics so as to make them easily comprehensible and implementable.

Immersive technologies are now being increasingly used as assistive tools and are revamping the modern classrooms, while offering an enriched, engaging, and interactive educational experience to the students.

They offer a motivating and safe zone to the learners so that they can spread out their wings and explore new worlds while indulging in a virtually simulated and immersive learning process.

These technologies have disrupted the educational process and offer various benefits to the learners. On the whole, they have revolutionised and redefined the teaching-learning process and the future of AR and VR in the education space seems progressive.

Edited by Megha Reddy Edited by Megha Reddy

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)