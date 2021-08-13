Inc. 5000 ranks Dallas-based Ideas2IT Technologies, amongst America’s fastest-growing companies

"Even in an evolved IT Services landscape, it’s not very hard to differentiate between those pushing the boundaries in technology and those pushing headcount,” says Gayathri Vivekanandan, CEO, Ideas2IT Technologies, Dallas, US.

Ideas2IT founder Murali Vivekanandan quit Google in 2008 and offered CTO consulting to several ex-Googlers like himself. When he outsourced the product development to software development companies, the gap in business thinking and engineering quality became evident. It was to bridge this gap that he founded Ideas2IT.

The Dallas-based custom software company works typically on innovation-led projects. The projects involve unique software development or product engineering. It could be building an AI-powered technology backbone for a social media giant to monitor hate speeches and anti-religious sentiments or analysing patients’ genealogy data to improve the efficacy of cancer treatments for a Fortune 500 company. It could also be leveraging open banking to help financial institutions get a comprehensive view of their customers.

The clients are a healthy mix of enterprises like Facebook, Microsoft, Oracle, Zynga, and several startups. Ideas2IT bets big on emerging technologies like AI-ML, cloud-native, blockchain, IIoT, and the likes.

Ideas2IT offers deep expertise in product/custom software engineering, application modernisation, predictive analytics, document comprehension by leveraging AI-ML, data engineering (integration, pipelines, lakes, warehouses), analytics & visualisation, data cloud using snowflake, cloud migration, frontend modernisation, mobile app development, wearables app development, and compliance Services (like HIPAA, HITRUST, and SOC2).

The company’s workforce loves to dabble with new technology and create self-funded PoCs. So Ideas2IT provides its Ideators (that’s how the company calls its employees) abundant opportunities to upskill on the latest technologies and tech stacks. A considerable 75 percent of the developers at Ideas2IT are multiskilled across several practices. And this culture of continuous learning helps accelerate their career growth.

What is Inc. 5000?

The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. All 5,000 honoree companies are individually profiled on Inc.com. Today, the list is a distinguished editorial award, a celebration of innovation, a network of entrepreneurial leaders, and an effective public relations showcase. Inc. 5000 gives readers a deeper, richer understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape while capturing a broader spectrum of success.