[Funding alert] Ecommerce service startup CommerceUp raises undisclosed seed round from NB Ventures

Gurugram-based ecommerce-as-a-service platform ﻿CommerceUp﻿ Tuesday said it raised an undisclosed seed round led by NB Ventures, an early-stage venture fund founded by Neelesh Bhatnagar in 2016.

Speaking on the new development, Neelesh said,

“NB ventures always looks for new age digital companies in sectors such as logistics, ecommerce, and foodtech. We have found CommerceUp a promising platform, addressing the need of D2C brands by providing ecommerce-as-a -service and correlates with our vision."

He added, "In past, Commerceup has delivered the right technology solution for the brands and filled the gap of existing ecommerce platforms in the market. We believe D2C brands are looking for an end-to-end solution, which can fulfil the unique business demands, and we are excited to partner with them.”

The startup will use the funds to expand its team and invest further in technology by providing integrated marketing solutions for user acquisitions.

Founded in 2017 by Piyush Pathak, CommerceUp is a cloud-based, flexible, and adaptable ecommerce platform designed to fulfil retailers real needs at the forefront with technical innovation. CommerceUp started developing the product in 2019 and went live with the first client in Dubai, UAE, in August 2020.

Since then, the startup claims to have grown organically to reach a clientele of 40+ across Dubai and India. These brands have seen massive growth by migrating to CommerceUp and generating sales of around $6 million in the past 12 months, the startup claims.

Founder Piyush Pathak said, “We believe ecommerce brands should focus on their core products, brand, and customers without struggling to scale up and compromising their unique vision. We understand the pain points and resentment of brands managing technology to scale, costly plugins, and dependencies on multiple companies to run a successful brand. We built CommerceUp.io to solve those problems and deliver one unified platform to support three pillars of ecommerce: online storefront, post-checkout operations, and customers and sales growth.

