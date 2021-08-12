[Funding alert] Edtech startup Whiz League raises $300K in seed round

Edtech startup Whiz League on Thursday said it raised $300,000 in its seed round led by ITI Growth Opportunities, with participation from Stanford Angels & Entrepreneurs India and Maheshwari Investments.

Founded by Natasha Jain and Sonia Agarwal Bajaj, the edtech startup offers celebrity-driven, pre-recorded certificate and skill development courses for adults and children.

The platform allows learners with the opportunity to potentially collaborate with these celebrities and experts in 1-1 mentorship, internships, fast-tracked auditions, access to funding, etc.

Whiz League founders: Sonia Agarwal Bajaj (left) and Natasha Jain

Whiz League will use the capital for content creation, customer acquisition, the addition of skill development courses, and enhancing its user engagement.

The platform features multiple courses in culinary, hospitality, fashion, design, and performing arts. Some of the mentors featured on the platform include Guru Randhawa, Ranveer Brar, Rocky Star, Priyank Sukhija, Mukesh Chhabra, Jayesh Sachdev, and Sonaakshi Raaj.

“With over 30,000 users in less than four months, we are elated with our performance so far. Our vision is to create one of the largest learning platforms for celebrity-driven courses and skill-based courses, focusing on new-age professions where a major gap exists,” said Natasha Jain, Co-founder, Whiz League.

Besides the senior modules, Whiz League offers celebrity junior modules that are targeted towards 6-17 years old.

Whiz League has seen aggressive growth in terms of users, content, and engagement since its launch in April this year, a press statement noted.

“We are positive about the edtech industry, the model, the product, and most importantly, the executing team to make Whiz League a flagship name in the times to come,” said Mohit Gulati, Director of ITI Investments.

On their investment into Whiz League, Ajay Lavakare and Paula Mariwala, Co-presidents of Stanford Angels & Entrepreneurs India, said,

“We are excited to back Natasha and Sonia in the edtech space and believe they have the experience and skills to build Whiz League into a leading company in the celebrity-driven edtech space in India.”