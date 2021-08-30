Hiring activity has reached pre-pandemic level, says jobs site Indeed

Hiring across sectors seems to have picked up pace in India, reaching the pre-pandemic level of February 2020, according to global jobs site Indeed.

The platform noted that jobs growth continues to accelerate, and more workers are finding jobs or starting to pick up their search. Hopefully, the hiring momentum would sustain in the months ahead, the platform said in a press note.

According to Indeed, job postings for IT tech software roles saw a 19 percent increase between July 2020 and July 2021 as an expected outcome of the pandemic-induced digitisation. Job posting for other IT job roles such as project head and engineer also saw an increase of 8-16 percent.

The easing of lockdown restrictions and the consequent reopening of spaces sharpened the focus on hygiene and sanitisation. This, according to Indeed, has led to increased demand for housekeepers, caretakers, housekeeping managers, custodians, executive housekeepers, and cleaners, which has grown by 60 percent between July 2020 and July 2021.

In fact, job roles in the food and retail sectors also witnessed an increase (52 percent and 39 percent, respectively) in the same period, while the demand for roles in HR and finance grew by 27 percent each.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, said, “The reopening of the economy and the efforts by businesses to work around the challenges presented by COVID-19 have pushed the Indian job market towards recovery. While the relevance of tech jobs continues to be high, the renewed demand for retail and food jobs indicates the consumption economy will play an important role in driving job growth further.”

Moreover, the company said the pandemic has opened up career opportunities in areas such as veterinary, personal care, childcare, and dental.

However, there was a decline in job seekers’ interest in industries or functions like aviation, media, accounting, customer relations, and admin.