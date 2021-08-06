Tech startup Goodmeetings, which helps businesses excel in remote sales, on Friday, announced that it has raised $ 1.7 million (~Rs 12 crore) in pre-Series A round led by Chiratae Ventures. Investment firms FortyTwo.VC, First Check, Adept Ventures, 100X Entrepreneurs, and Atrium Angels participated in this round along with several high net worth entrepreneurs.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder & CEO, Paytm), Kunal Shah (Founder & CEO, CRED), Sujeet Kumar (Founder & CEO, Udaan), Manish Maheshwari (MD, Twitter India), Piyush Shah (Co-Founder, Inmobi Group), Krishna Kumar (Founder and CEO, Simplilearn), Raghunandan (Founder and CEO, Zolve, founder TaxiForSure), and Sandeep Daga (CFO, Nestaway) also participated in this round.

Goodmeetings shall use the proceeds over the next 12-18 months to build technology and scale up teams in the US, said Srinivasan Narayan, Co-founder and CEO of Goodmeetings.

Explaining how his tech startup works, Narayan said that Goodmeetings leverages video, AI and analytics to enable sales teams to sell more effectively online than offline. The platform not only automates various ancillary tasks around selling (such as collecting customer information & taking notes) but also nudges the sales person about what to say and when during the video call itself. It self learns from each seller and buyer interaction and redeploys this learning in making future calls more effective.

The company is currently engaged with insurance companies, real-estate, and fintech firms, among others. It is also targeting B2B SaaS, Edtech, Internet and consumer segments to provide its remote sales services, Narayan added.

Commenting on the fund raise, Karthik Prabhakar, Executive Director & Partner of Chiratae Ventures added,

“At Chiratae, we truly buy into the thesis of remote work changing the future of work and the need for vertical tools and technologies to solve for a business function either as good as or better than the status quo. Goodmeetings has the potential to permanently change the way sales is done and democratise economic opportunities for billions. This fits into our thesis and we are glad to back this team."