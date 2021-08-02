Foodtech major ﻿Zomato﻿ is rolling out an invite-only Zomato Pro Plus membership, which will let its members get unlimited free deliveries without surcharges and distance fee along with all pro benefits, CEO Deepinder Goyal announced on social media.

In a tweet, he announced that Zomato has 1.8 million Zomato Pro members as of today, and that Zomato is launching a "Limited Edition Pro Plus" membership for select customers, which is "something like Amazon Prime".

The membership is open to select customers, on invite-only basis, and all Zomato Edition Black credit card holders will automatically be upgraded to Zomato Pro Plus. Everybody else will need to buy the Pro Plus upgrade from the Zomato app. Deepinder also added, "Fatafat le lena, baad mein shayad nahin milega."

Replying to a question if delivery partners or riders will lose income due to this, Deepinder clarified that Zomato will bear the cost of this.

Zomato had rebranded its membership offering from Zomato Gold to Zomato Pro in June 2020. The membership allows users for priority delivery and discounts on the order, and a few dine-in benefits. The foodtech major saw a major uptick in the number of orders and users due to the COVID-19 crisis, and Zomato said that it has reaped profits from it too. It earlier said its food delivery business has been positive since the last four quarters.

Zomato recently became India's first tech unicorn to go public. On July 23, Zomato opened at Rs 116 per share on NSE, and rose rapidly to a level of Rs 138, before closing at Rs 125. The foodtech giant exceeded all expectations on day one with a 66 percent rise in share price, and a market capitalisation of a little more than Rs 98,000 crore ($13 billion approximately). On Monday, Zomato's share opened at Rs 135.80 on NSE.

