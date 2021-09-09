[Funding alert] D2C food startup Anveshan raises Rs 3.67 Cr led by DSG Consumer Partners, Titan Capital, others

D2C healthy food brand Anveshan Thursday said it raised Rs 3.67 crore in a seed round led by DSG Consumer Partners, along with Titan Capital and Anjali Bansal from Avaana Capital. Existing investors, including boAt Lifestyle and Beardo founders, also participated in the round.

Founded in early 2020 by three IIT-Guwahati alum Aayushi Khandelwal, Akhil Kansal, and Kuldeep Parewa, Anveshan provides high-quality, natural, affordable, and minimally processed food products directly sourced from Indian farmers, embracing traditional Ayurvedic methods.

According to a statement, the startup will use the capital to hire new talent and strengthen and standardise its manufacturing units.

Talking about the investment, Aayushi Khandelwal, Co-founder, Anveshan, said, “We, as a brand, wish to become the platform that bridges the gap between farmers and end-consumers. The proceeds will be used to propel our quality control methods, raw material sourcing, R&D of new products, and packaging innovations. We are also looking to establish in-house labs for our product testing.”

Akhil Kansal, Co-founder, Anveshan, said, “We envisage Anveshan to be synonymous with health. We intend to develop and provide better products that surpass those in the market and meet consumer demands. We are working to build end-to-end traceability for all our products.”

Kuldeep Parewa, Co-founder, Anveshan, said, “The mission of Anveshan will always be to boost the rural economy by setting up more and more small enterprises in villages. At the same time, we need to bridge the gap between our farmers and end consumers.”

Commenting on the investment, Hariharan Premkumar, Investment Director and Head of India, DSG Consumer Partners said,

“Anveshan is a startup with a clear vision and fabulous team. It aspires to change the food industry landscape in India, bringing natural and unprocessed products to the forefront. The brand glorifies the hidden gems of natural local Indian food and emphasises our long-lost traditional wisdom. We are sure that the company will excel in rendering quality products to its customers."