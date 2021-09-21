Eupheus Learning acquires student personalisation startup ClassKlap in $19M deal

Delhi-based B2B edtech startup ﻿Eupheus Learning﻿has acquired ClassKlap for a $19 million all-stock deal. This is among the largest acquisitions in the B2B edtech space.

A statement shared by Eupheus stated while it has been focussed on premium schools with a distribution reach of 13,000 schools, ClassKlap has been dominant in Affordable Private Schools with a unique technology application to personalise learning for school children.

The combined entity shall now have a reach of 18,000 schools with a sales team of over 200 members. The consolidation of the ClassKlap business into Eupheus Learning is structured through a court process.

Amit Kapoor, Co-founder, Eupheus Learning, said, “Our vision is to democratise access to 21st century learning solutions and now we will move into the affordable schools space to create a larger impact across schools and students. This will not just drive economies of scale; however, it’ll also shape the future innovation in the learning domain with analytics. It will also enhance the traditional channel of servicing schools by introducing Hybrid solutions and their delivery in the curriculum and supplemental space. We are delighted to welcome ClassKlap team to join the mission and we are sure that the synergistic offerings of the combined entity will be compelling for schools to partner with us.”

The statement added with more than 125,000 schools as the potential target market, Eupheus Learning and ClassKlap will together impact over 15 million students in the next five years.

“We are better placed now to focus on delivering personalised solutions to students, aiding their overall development through integrated curricular and co-curricular solutions – one of the major mandates of NEP 2020” added Amit.

Founded in 2017 by Amit, Sarvesh Shrivastava, and Ved Prakash Khatri, the startup raised $10 million in a Series C funding led by Lightrock India, a global private equity platform, earlier this month.

With the consolidation of ClassKlap, LGT Aspada, and Michael and Susan Dell Foundation join the Eupheus Captable along with the existing investors - Sixth Sense Ventures, Yuj Kutumb, United Education Company (UEC) and Al Ryan Holding Company.

Varun Kumar and Naveen Mandava, co-founders, ClassKlap, said,

“In the K12 school space in India, Eupheus Learning and ClasKlap have been dominant in their respective segments of premium and affordable private schools. With this integration, ClassKlap can unlock greater potential in the premium school segment. Moreover, with our personalization technology and learning analytics focus, our combined ability to transform classroom learning using student data can be massively scaled up.”