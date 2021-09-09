[Funding alert] Edtech startup Clever Harvey raises $1.5M in pre-Series A round

Edtech startup ﻿Clever Harvey﻿has raised $1.5 million in pre-series A round led by TechNova Ventures along with Tom Varkey & Multiply Ventures. Existing investor Education Catalyst Fund also participated in the round.

The startup plans to use the funding to expand its product portfolio, onboard key talent, strengthen its marketing outreach, and build distribution channels within and beyond India, it said in a statement.

Clever Harvey is a B2C vertical of Callido Learning, which had launched 'JuniorMBA' series of career discovery programmes for teenagers last year. It offers curated case studies in business strategy, marketing, technology, data analysis, UX design, and social media that allows students to 'test-drive' options for future career paths. All programmes are live, cohort-based, and online.

Sriram Subramanian, Founder & CEO, Clever Harvey, said:

“We are making career discovery easier by giving teenagers a ‘behind-the-scenes’ exposure of various industry roles through short, immersive, and fun cohort-based programmes. Students meet online in small groups of ten, with focussed teacher/ facilitator interaction and collaborate with peers from across the country to solve live case studies. Our programmes guide teenagers in making academic and career choices that are better aligned with their interests and passion.”

Founded by Sriram Subramanian and Madhu Agrawal in 2020 as a D2C division of Callido Learning, the Mumbai-based startup has introduced several new industry-certified programmes in conjunction with brands including ‘JuniorMBA Marketing’ in collaboration with PUMA, ‘JuniorMBA Strategy’ in partnership with Samsonite, and ‘JuniorMBA Technology’ together with Infinity Cars.

Since its inception, the startup claims to have graduated over 6,000 students from 15 countries and seen strong acceptance from parents for this new category.

The company said that in the next six months, it will introduce a wider range of Junior MBA subjects and industry-partnered programmes for teenagers, scale its reach through multiple distribution channels, and expand to global markets.