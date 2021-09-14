[Funding alert] SucSEED Indovation Fund, others back edtech virtual community platform EventBeep

Edtech virtual community platform ﻿EventBeep﻿ on Tuesday announced that it has secured an early-stage seed funding lead by SucSEED Indovation Fund, Uincept, Palimala Ventures, and other angels.

Eventbeep said it is on a mission to revolutionise the student’s ecosystem by levelling the playing field for the youth - helping them maximise their potential through peer-to-peer learning.

The startup is a next-generation virtual community platform that is working to empower students in their college life through the ever-changing world of education and work. The platform helps students get inspired, ask questions and network with experts, build connections with students from other colleges, share ideas, gain recognition, and ultimately receive support from people with shared interests and values.

Eventbeep said it also works closely with colleges and universities to transform their campuses by building intra-college communities, gamifying college experience, and opening up a world of opportunities and learning for its students by connecting them with other college students and campuses.

Founded by Saurabh Mangrulkar, Rakhi Pal, and Venkatesh Prasad, EventBeep launched the student community platform in March 2021 with 5,000 users, and has grown to over 45,000 students in a span of three months with 70 percent of its users acquired through referrals. Currently operational in 10 college campuses, the startup has received pre-orders from over 75 colleges and universities for bringing the platform to their campuses.

Saurabh Mangrulkar, the Founder and CEO of EventBeep, said,

“What differentiates a Tier-1 college student from others is the community, with access to top quality alumni, events, opportunities, and peers. Through EventBeep, we’re democratising this ecosystem for Tier II – III institutes, which accounts for 92 percent of Indian universities.”

He further added that “with the fresh infusion, the company plans to build the technology base and hire leaders across functions to build a quality learning ecosystem for students.”

Speaking on investing in EventBeep, Lax Chepuri, Co-founder and Partner of SucSEED Indovation Fund, said, “Before 2020, Indian universities and colleges were not allowed to offer more than 20 percent of the degree online, but recently we have seen a disruptive change in the way education is being delivered. EventBeep is currently operational in 10 college campuses, it has received pre-orders from over 75 colleges and universities for bringing the platform to their campuses. We believe that with the distinctive rise of e-learning and the world revolving around digitisation, technology paves the way for education by empowering students and creating limitless opportunities and making learning eventful."

"Our investment will further help to grow the technology base and to reach out to thousands of students helping them to reach their full potential.”